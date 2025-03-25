Amazon's Big Spring sale kicks off with the biggest Samsung Galaxy S25 discount to date
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's most exciting sales event of 2025 so far is in full swing, and as expected, many of the best phones out there are available at their lowest prices to date with no strings attached and no special requirements.
That's right, you don't need to be a Prime member or jump through any other hoops to get the "vanilla" Galaxy S25, for instance, at an unbeatable $125 discount in a 256GB storage configuration. This is a variant of the 6.2-inch powerhouse that normally costs $859.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from four different colorways at the same heavily reduced price.
Technically, the Amazon Big Spring Sale campaign is scheduled to run until March 31, but given the amazing value provided by this magnificent Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered handset at this hefty discount, I highly doubt that you'll get five or six days to take advantage of the e-commerce giant's latest and greatest S25 deal.
Samsung, mind you, currently offers no discount whatsoever (without a trade-in) on either the 128 or 256GB storage variants of the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S25, although the phone did receive this exact same $125 price cut on its manufacturer's official US website for a little while at the beginning of this month.
As highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review, you're looking at a device here that shines in practically every department from build quality to overall performance, camera capabilities, AI skills, and battery life, not to mention the pretty much unrivaled long-term software support guaranteed for all Samsung high-enders.
No, this thing doesn't look radically different from the early 2024-released Galaxy S24, but its jump from 8 to 12GB RAM (even in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration) alone makes a purchase right now feel like a very wise decision, at least if you can't afford the bigger and undeniably better Galaxy S25 Plus or S25 Ultra.
