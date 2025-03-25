Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon's Big Spring sale kicks off with the biggest Samsung Galaxy S25 discount to date

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25
Amazon's most exciting sales event of 2025 so far is in full swing, and as expected, many of the best phones out there are available at their lowest prices to date with no strings attached and no special requirements.

That's right, you don't need to be a Prime member or jump through any other hoops to get the "vanilla" Galaxy S25, for instance, at an unbeatable $125 discount in a 256GB storage configuration. This is a variant of the 6.2-inch powerhouse that normally costs $859.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from four different colorways at the same heavily reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy S25

$125 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Technically, the Amazon Big Spring Sale campaign is scheduled to run until March 31, but given the amazing value provided by this magnificent Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered handset at this hefty discount, I highly doubt that you'll get five or six days to take advantage of the e-commerce giant's latest and greatest S25 deal.

Samsung, mind you, currently offers no discount whatsoever (without a trade-in) on either the 128 or 256GB storage variants of the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S25, although the phone did receive this exact same $125 price cut on its manufacturer's official US website for a little while at the beginning of this month.

As highlighted in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 review, you're looking at a device here that shines in practically every department from build quality to overall performance, camera capabilities, AI skills, and battery life, not to mention the pretty much unrivaled long-term software support guaranteed for all Samsung high-enders.

No, this thing doesn't look radically different from the early 2024-released Galaxy S24, but its jump from 8 to 12GB RAM (even in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration) alone makes a purchase right now feel like a very wise decision, at least if you can't afford the bigger and undeniably better Galaxy S25 Plus or S25 Ultra.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless