iPhone 15 Pro Max to maintain lead, outselling all other iPhone models in early 2024
The iPhone 15 series has been on the market for a couple of months, and even though we are familiar with all the features of the latest Apple smartphones, there are still speculations circulating, particularly regarding their demand and sales.
With the iPhone 14 series, Apple's premium iPhone models started to dominate sales, and it looks like this trend will continue with the iPhone 15 series as well. In an evaluation of Apple's camera lens supplier Largan, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the Pro Max model is experiencing the most significant boost in sales.
In a Medium post, Ming-Chi Kuo notes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to "still account for 40-45% of iPhone 15 shipments in 1H24." Kuo emphasizes the financial significance of this particular model to the supplier, describing it as "critical" to its off-season financial results.
The tetraprism telephoto lens, currently featured in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to extend its presence in the 2024 releases. Rumors suggest that Apple plans to incorporate this lens in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.
But that is not all, as rumors and leaks surrounding the iPhone 16 series are already circulating, even though its launch is still months away. For instance, a recent report suggests that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with increased RAM and receive a Wi-Fi upgrade.
Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will keep its position as the best-selling iPhone model in the first half of 2024. Kuo highlights the significant profitability of its tetraprism telephoto lens, proving advantageous for the supply chain partner Largan.
According to Kuo, the tetraprism telephoto lens arrangement in the Pro Max model is projected to boost Largan's revenue by NT$3.4 billion to NT$3.8 billion ($108.8 million to $121.7 million) in the first half of the year. Kuo further notes, "This lens alone could contribute to Largan's 20-25% YoY revenue growth in 1H24."
