Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Corning’s new Gorilla Armor cover material

an unparalleled combination of durability and visual clarity





One of the interesting things related to Samsung’s new flagships, besides the wide array of AI-powered features, is that they use special materials for protection. Well, at least one of them is using a very tough material to protect its display, the Galaxy S24 Ultra The material, called Corning Gorilla Armor, promises to offer “.” Basically, the cover material won’t negate any of the display’s features, while protecting it from damage caused by daily wear.Compared to a typical glass surface, Corning’s new Gorilla Armor is a very different smartphone cover material. It reduces reflection by up to 75 percent, thus improving the display readability and minimizing screen reflections almost in any environment.According to Samsung , Gorilla Armor showcased superior durability when compared against standard cover glasses. Corning created a lab test just for the Gorilla Armor cover material, in order to replicate micro scratches cased by daily wear.Suffice to say that Gorilla Armor showed no visible scratches and demonstrated over four times more scratch resistance than competitive cover glasses. Interestingly enough, Samsung says that Gorilla Armor contains an average of 25 percent of pre-consumer recycled content (material that has never reached the end user).