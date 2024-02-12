Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung's Galaxy S24 display finally amazes, so how's iPhone 15 priced the same?

Samsung Apple Articles Display
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 display finally amazes, so how's iPhone 15 priced the same?
Samsung's Galaxy S24 display finally caught up to... the Pixel series. Wait, what? Yes, surprisingly enough, it's Google's Pixels that have been at the forefront of display quality when it comes to brightness and color representation, rather than phones from the Apple-Samsung duopoly where only the most expensive models cover all the requirements for a great phone screen.

In our best phone displays ranking, the Pixels have always been at the top spots and ahead of Samsung or Apple, including lowly budget affairs like the Pixel 7a. Until the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, that is.

Get a Galaxy S24 or S24+ at Samsung.com at up to $540 off

You can now order either a Galaxy S24 or a Galaxy S24+ model at the official store. The pre-order campaign is over, but you can still claim up to $540 in savings on either model with a suitable trade-in.
$1080 off (55%) Trade-in
$899 98
$1979 98
Buy at Samsung

Get Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $750 off with a trade-in

The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with a suitable trade-in credit.
$750 off (58%) Trade-in
$549 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24: get at Best Buy and receive a gift card!

The Galaxy S24 Series is up for order at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you'll receive a $150 Gift card. Ordering the S24+ gets you a Gift card worth $100. If you get the vanilla model, you get a $50 Gift card. Extra savings are available with a trade-in.
Gift
$859 99
Buy at BestBuy

Forget thin green lines! Galaxy S24 finally comes with excellent display

LTPO for the masses!

Green line mishaps or not, an excellent display is something pretty much expected from a flagship handset like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Indeed, our display benchmark tests returned high brightness and excellent wide gamut color credibility, not to mention the smooth refresh rate or the class-leading reflectivity that makes it very easy to see outdoors. After all, the S24 Ultra comes with Samsung's latest OLED LTPO panel generation.

What's new in 2024, however, is that ALL members of Samsung's S24 series now come with LTPO displays! Previously, the S23 and S23+ shipped with the older LTPS screen technology which not only didn't allow granular 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate like on their bigger Ultra sibling, but was also dimmer and power hungry, resulting in shorter battery life. Not any more and Samsung's S24 display calibration is great, too!

The iPhone 15 display colors are off compared to the S24



After a few years of display fragmentation, however, Samsung finally decided that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ specs have to match their prices, and released them with excellent LTPO panels. When we say excellent we don't only mean in paper where Samsung lists 2600 nits of peak brightness, or the same wide 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate range that the Ultra offers.

Our own screen benchmark testing now puts the Galaxy S24 and S24+ displays at the top of the totem pole for their respective price range, rivalling even Google's Pixel line. They come with both very high and very low brightness levels to offer great outdoor visibility and protect your eyes when reading at night at the same time. 

Color gamut and temperature coverage are also spot on and near the ideal reference points. The new, more granular refresh rate and the modern LTPO display technology also led to longer battery life than their predecessors.


Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15: gaps in specs but not in price

Same cost, but why?

An iPhone 15 and a Galaxy S24 both cost $799 for the base version, but it is getting increasingly difficult for Apple to find justification for that price. After all, the sales of its way more expensive Pro line are overwhelming those of its cheaper handsets, and it is not hard to deduce why.

Galaxy S24iPhone 15
Punch-hole cut-outA larger cutout for the Dynamic Island
A much smoother display with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate
Regular 60Hz fixed display refresh rate
2600 nits peak brightness2000 nits peak brightness
 
With the Galaxy S24 and S24+, Samsung made the specs gap with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus even more glaring. Apple keeps fragmenting the iPhone series with all modern specs reserved for the Pro line, but it now gives way in areas where previously the iPhones excelled in, like display quality or battery life, and that's despite the S24's higher refresh rate.

Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S248h 20 min
Apple iPhone 157h 51 min
Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S2416h 18 min
Apple iPhone 1513h 25 min
View all

As a result, not only does the iPhone 15 ship without the telephoto camera and 120Hz display refresh rate of the S24, but its panel is now much dimmer and with less accurate color representation in comparison. Even if Apple finally introduces high refresh rate on its budget iPhones, would it opt for an LTPO display and the same granular 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate that the Galaxy S24 now commands?

Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 16

Floor wiping 

Well, the latest rumors are that Apple will not only eschew dynamic refresh rate on the iPhone 16, but it won't upgrade the display refresh at all and will keep its $799 phone at the 60Hz that its competitors have long now forgotten at this price point.

It might, however, upgrade the Pro models again, and segregate the iPhone 16 even further along specification lines. If those rumors hold water in the end, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will wipe the floor not only with the iPhone 15, but with the upcoming iPhone 16 as well, all at the same price. Why does then Apple still ask $799 for its base iPhones again?

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Dropping and abusing the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra: is there a toughness winner?
Dropping and abusing the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra: is there a toughness winner?
Pixel 9: The ultimate Galaxy S24 challenger is looking phenomenal but are you patient enough?
Pixel 9: The ultimate Galaxy S24 challenger is looking phenomenal but are you patient enough?
That’s cold: After 48 hours at -7 Fahrenheit, this phone retained some battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra did not
That’s cold: After 48 hours at -7 Fahrenheit, this phone retained some battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra did not
Google One surpasses 100 million subscribers
Google One surpasses 100 million subscribers
Galactic bargain unlocked: Snag the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its deepest discount to date
Galactic bargain unlocked: Snag the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its deepest discount to date
Save on the JBL Xtreme 3 and rock the whole block without breaking the bank! Your neighbors hate this deal
Save on the JBL Xtreme 3 and rock the whole block without breaking the bank! Your neighbors hate this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless