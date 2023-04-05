Vanilla iPhone and iPhone Plus could be stuck with a 60Hz screen until 2025
4
Over the last couple of years, Apple has widened the gap between its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models considerably, with many features being exclusively present on the former. One prominent example is the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (i.e. ProMotion) which can only be found on the more premium iPhones.
One of the reasons users will have to wait so long for a 120Hz display on the non-Pro iPhones is probably because Apple wants to maintain significant differentiation between the latter and the more premium iPhone models. Only when the Pro models adopt under-display Face ID will the non-Pro ones receive the 120Hz treatment.
A 60Hz display on an $800+ smartphone was a tough sell in 2022, and it will be interesting to see Apple try to pull it off again in 2023 and 2024. Especially if the company hikes the starting prices of the iPhone 15 lineup as most leakers expect. Then again, Apple seems to be able to get away with just about anything.
According to a tweet by Ross Young, a display industry insider with a very reliable track record when it comes to Apple leaks, the vanilla iPhone and iPhone Plus will not be getting 120Hz panels anytime soon. Young published a detailed timeframe which showcases the gradual evolution of the display technology on both the Pro and non-Pro iPhones.
Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally. https://t.co/n0ivg08pdepic.twitter.com/dL5H03SyON— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 3, 2023
Based on the diagram, it is clear that only in 2025 will the vanilla iPhone and iPhone Plus get LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panels, which are needed in order to facilitate ProMotion technology. In layman’s terms, the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Plus will be the first non-Pro iPhones to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
Young’s timeframe also sheds light on the gradual evolution of the iPhone’s design, and when we can expect an iPhone without any ugly cutouts. Essentially, Apple will, firstly, implement under-display Face ID and, subsequently, an under-panel selfie camera. Both features will initially be available only on the Pro iPhone models.
