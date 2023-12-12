This might be your last chance to save big on the big-deal Galaxy S23 Ultra before Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released back in February 2023, the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably still the all-around best Android phone money can buy... for another month or two. A refined but not exactly radically redesigned or reimagined S24 Ultra is then likely to take its predecessor's place as the top iPhone 15 Pro Max alternative out there, although that doesn't mean said predecessor should immediately be forgotten or disregarded.
That's obviously even less true today, especially with Samsung's latest crown jewel (at the time of this writing) costing a whopping 200 bucks less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations with no strings attached.
The former variant normally goes for $1,199.99, while the latter model carries a list price of $1,379.99, and with the help of this new $200 Amazon discount, the S23 Ultra is... undeniably still extravagant but evidently less so than before. Of course, we'd be remiss not to point out that the S Pen-wielding giant has been available at even deeper price cuts recently for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Will those killer holiday promotions ever return? Hard to say. Could they come back before December 25? Highly unlikely. That means you should absolutely consider "settling" for a $200 discount instead of waiting and hoping to be able to save 300 bucks again soon, especially if you want to surprise a loved one with one of the greatest mobile tech gifts possible under the Christmas tree.
As long as you're quick to place your order for your preferred Galaxy S23 Ultra storage variant in your favorite colorway, Amazon is ready to guarantee nationwide shipping in time for Christmas, so that's one less major concern for last-minute holiday shoppers.
In addition to a handy S Pen and a large, sharp, and smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, the S23 Ultra also comes with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 5,000mAh battery, four spectacular rear-facing cameras (including one capable of 10x optical zoom action), and the kind of software support not even Google's latest Pixel devices can eclipse. In short, you simply can't do better than this ultra-high-end phone right now (if you're an Android fan, at least), and you also can't save more than $200 anywhere (at least if you don't have something good to trade in).
