Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announcement date leak
While we’re still getting to know the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, tech progress keeps on moving with relentless pace. Qualcomm made the mistake to post on its official website the dates of the next Snapdragon Summit (now deleted), effectively leaking the announcement date for its next flagship silicon - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
There’s not much information about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at the moment, with the latest leak coming from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, the SoC will come with model number SM8550 (codenamed Kailua), and 8-core configuration (one big Cortex-X3 core, 2 smaller A720, another 2 A710 cores, and three efficient Cortex A510 cores).
The company normally keeps the wraps on until at least December but this year you can expect the news to break early - the event is scheduled for November 14-17. And while some of you might think that this could be a false alarm, or a PR move, looking back to previous announcements this one seems like a genuine slip-up.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be manufactured by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) using a 4nm manufacturing process.
