Hands-on Galaxy S23 images show the phones in all their glory
After months of leaks, the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event where Samsung will announce the premium Galaxy S23 series is almost here, but leakers are not quite done yet and continue to post rumors, specs, and images. The latest one comes from known leaker Ice Universe and Twitter user @DylanXitton who have both posted hands-on images of the unreleased phones.
It's not unusual for photos of Samsung phones to show up online before they are officially announced and it's equally exciting each year. The images posted by Ice Universe show the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, giving us a good look at their design. We get to see the S23 Ultra in the color green and and the other two in cream and lavender.
Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra pic.twitter.com/NFagu1nC8p— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 31, 2023
As earlier rumors had indicated, the standard Galaxy S23 models have now embraced the rear design of the Ultra. They are still easy to tell apart though, as the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have curved corners, whereas the S23 Ultra has a boxy look.
Dylan Xitton apparently saw the phones at a Chilean mobile network outlet, which has apparently already put the phones on display, ahead of their official release. He uploaded a video, which was taken down by Twitter, but photos of the black S23 Ultra are still there on his profile. It looks like he got some hands-on time with the phones, but hasn't posted anything about his experience.
Of course, I have an extra bunch of photos here, the chilean mobile provider (Wom) said that the phone would be released in chile 1 month ongoing, I was surprised seeing on the shelf lmao pic.twitter.com/07ga0Ob9OP— DylanXitton (@DylanXitton) January 31, 2023
A couple of hands-on images and videos were posted quite recently, seemingly confirming that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP camera, which could make it the best camera phone of 2023.
Galaxy S23 series already up on display in Chile
Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S23 series tomorrow. The phones will likely be powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and could feature a new selfie camera. The standard models are also expected to have bigger batteries than their predecessors but the entry-level model may miss out on a few modern specs.
