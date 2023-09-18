Best Buy is offering some incredible new Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra discounts (with a catch)

Galaxy S23





Yes, the S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses are all cheaper than ever before with no device trade-in required. But since we're still a couple of months away from Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, these hot new Best Buy deals do come with one important string attached.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $350 off (35%) $649 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $450 off (38%) $749 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Specifically, you'll have to opt for upfront carrier activation on Verizon or AT&T to slash $250, $350, and $450 off the regular prices of the aforementioned Galaxy S23 , S23+, and S23 Ultra respectively. While the smallest and cheapest member of the family can only be had at a towering $250 discount in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, its big brothers are available at new record low prices with both 256 and 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





The "vanilla" S23 model therefore starts at a measly $549.99, with the S23+ and S23 Ultra fetching as little as $649.99 and $749.99 respectively in their own base 256GB variants, while twice as much internal storage space will set you back $769.99 and $929.99.





Those are some extremely reasonable prices for what these current-gen Samsung high-enders offer, which includes beautiful screens, outstanding cameras, and stellar software support across the board. Of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra rises above the pack with a 200MP primary shooter on its back and a handy S Pen included as standard in its (reduced) price, but if you like your phones small (by 2023 standards), the "regular" Galaxy S23 is definitely worth taking into consideration.



