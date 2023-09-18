Vote now: What's your favorite iPhone 15 series color option?

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

The iPhone 15 series has finally been announced officially, ending a long streak of leaks and rumors. Well, to be completely fair, we should say "confirming almost everything we already knew," but it really doesn't matter at this point.

What matters is that the four new phones are now here, and even though some things have remained unchanged, there's one area where the iPhone 15 series seems brand new: the colors. Yeah, yeah, we know there's USB-C on every model now; the Pros have a titanium frame, and the Pro Max has this nerdy tetra-prism camera, but let's talk about colors.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in five hues: Black, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Blue. Some of these might seem similar to last year's colors, but in reality, they are all very different. Some of that difference is due to the new treatment of the back glass, which features something Apple calls a "matte textured" finish.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also feature all-new colors, courtesy of the titanium frames both phones sport. These models come in Blue, Natural, Black, and White Titanium, with matching glass backs. Titanium has a very specific sheen to it, so the way phones look is very different this year; we would argue they look even more premium.

So, which one is your favorite, leaving aside the Pro or non-Pro distinction? I've always wanted a pink phone to match my pink shirt and raise some eyebrows, and this year's pink is really pink-ish. What about you? Vote in our poll and share your color preferences in the comment section below.

What's your favorite iPhone 15 series color option?

