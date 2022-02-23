Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is proving extremely popular in an absolutely crucial market





Despite joining the party a little later than early adopters across many other regions and countries, Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra buyers in India have apparently jumped at the opportunity to order a new phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power, breaking all of Samsung's past pre-booking flagship records

Did Samsung set its global expectations too low?





In total, the S22 series racked up over 70,000 local pre-orders in under 12 hours, somehow outselling not only last year's fairly unpopular Galaxy S21 lineup but also the far more successful S20 and S10 trios, as well as the S9 duo from all the way back in 2018.





Of course, "pre-bookings" and sales are not quite the same thing, but the world's largest handset vendor wants you to know it is fully "committed" to getting all the 70K devices (and presumably, many more) on customers' doorsteps "as early as possible."









With special pre-order discounts offered for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 units purchased alongside Galaxy S22-series phones, Samsung can definitely hope to keep those numbers high until March 10, when Indian pre-bookings are scheduled to end in anticipation of an actual release the next day.





Samsung's fans may not want to do their victory dance just yet





Unfortunately, with no real term of comparison to previous records and early pre-booking figures for Galaxy S22 forerunners, we can't know exactly how big of an improvement this 70K tally is. Perhaps most importantly, there's also no way to be sure this impressive pace will be maintained throughout the entire pre-order period, let alone beyond it.













In order to dethrone Xiaomi and become the nation's number one player again, Samsung does need to step up both its high-end and mid-range game, and at least for the time being, it looks like the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra could help with the former.





According to the latest Counterpoint Research report , the market's "premium" segment is comfortably dominated by Apple, despite iPhones still not being popular enough to propel the Cupertino-based tech giant among the top five overall vendors in India.





Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is also leading Samsung at the moment in this very important region, with Vivo not so far behind in fourth place either. For what it's worth, the average selling price of Galaxy handsets also reached a new Indian record in 2021, and if the Galaxy S22 family will indeed prove highly successful, the company's overall profit margins have no way to go but up.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up