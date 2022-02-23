 Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is proving extremely popular in an absolutely crucial market - PhoneArena

Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is proving extremely popular in an absolutely crucial market

Adrian Diaconescu
By
10
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series is proving extremely popular in an absolutely crucial market
Just in case those massive US shipping delays didn't make it abundantly clear, Samsung's newest ultra-high-end smartphones are off to a flying start at the box-office. That's not only true for the US, mind you, as the company is today celebrating a major achievement in another huge market.

Despite joining the party a little later than early adopters across many other regions and countries, Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra buyers in India have apparently jumped at the opportunity to order a new phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power, breaking all of Samsung's past pre-booking flagship records.

Given that the global pre-launch expectation was that the S22 family would outsell the S21 and possibly S20 rosters but not the S10 and S9 lineups as well, it's certainly impressive to hear about the company's new all-time record in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.

Samsung's fans may not want to do their victory dance just yet


Unfortunately, with no real term of comparison to previous records and early pre-booking figures for Galaxy S22 forerunners, we can't know exactly how big of an improvement this 70K tally is. Perhaps most importantly, there's also no way to be sure this impressive pace will be maintained throughout the entire pre-order period, let alone beyond it.

After all, the Galaxy S21 series was initially declared a hit too before it became obvious that Samsung actually had a pretty serious flop on its hands. Nonetheless, the chaebol managed to boost its overall Q1 2021 sales in India compared to the first quarter of the previous year, and thanks among others to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, its regional Q3 and Q4 results were also not bad.


In order to dethrone Xiaomi and become the nation's number one player again, Samsung does need to step up both its high-end and mid-range game, and at least for the time being, it looks like the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra could help with the former.

According to the latest Counterpoint Research report, the market's "premium" segment is comfortably dominated by Apple, despite iPhones still not being popular enough to propel the Cupertino-based tech giant among the top five overall vendors in India.

Apart from Xiaomi, Realme is also leading Samsung at the moment in this very important region, with Vivo not so far behind in fourth place either. For what it's worth, the average selling price of Galaxy handsets also reached a new Indian record in 2021, and if the Galaxy S22 family will indeed prove highly successful, the company's overall profit margins have no way to go but up.

