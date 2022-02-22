 Some Galaxy S22 variants will see 3-month shipping delays - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

 View

Samsung

Some Galaxy S22 variants will see 3-month shipping delays

Doroteya Borisova
By
2
s22 preorders
In three days' time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will officially hit the stores, and Samsung should finally begin fulfilling all the pre-orders that have been piling up. In fact, we've already received reports of some early-bird arrivals of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

However, it no longer appears that everyone in the U.S. will get their long-anticipated flagship in the next few weeks. 

In fact, it may be as much as three months before all pre-orders are received, according to news about ongoing shipping delays. Samsung has apparently received an overwhelming amount of orders and will be unable to fulfil all of them in the prescribed shipping time, as Android Headlines reports.

The White Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB from T-Mobile is the worst-affected variant


Certain U.S. variants of the new series are far more likely to experience prolonged delays, according to the reports. The ones that are worst affected are the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter model in White and 512GB from T-Mobile is allegedly the hardest to come by, and orders in that color and storage variant may not be fulfilled until halfway through May. 

Apparently, Samsung had already been bracing itself for massive shipping delays long before today's disappointing announcement. Despite all the measures it took to speed things up—including ramping up production by 20%, and a personal visit by the CEO to the foundries based in Vietnam—the company has been unable to prevent the delay simply due to the unanticipated demand.


Samsung announced and apologized for the ongoing delays in a statement made earlier today: 

We’re grateful for the excitement and response to our new Galaxy S22 series. Interest in Galaxy S22 series is at an all-time high with the pre-order volume exceeding our expectations. We’re committed to getting these devices to our customers as early as possible. However, some customers may experience delays depending on the market, model, and color. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding.

