New Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deal makes it the Android midranger to grab!
There are a lot of great deals on Samsung's Galaxy S22 series around the holiday shopping craze, but in these Black Friday and Cyber Monday streak the Amazon offer on the elegant Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with its big screen and powerful specs is hard to pass on. At a whopping $309 discount, the deal immediately turns it into the best midrange Android phone of 2022.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Amazon at more than $300 off!

Amazon has cut the price of the Galaxy S22 Plus drastically by a third, with no strings such as trade-ins attached. This tag makes it the most enticing upper midrange phone right now, with a big high refresh screen excellent camera kit, and a speed processor.
$310 off (31%)
$690
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Why? Because it is is an excellent mix of a an elegant design, large display with high refresh rate, and top-notch cameras on the back that is sitting much lower than the flagship S22 Ultra in terms of pricing.

The Galaxy S22+ lands with the high-end flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a sufficiently big 6.6" display that sports dynamically adjustable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 10MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.

We found this camera combination capable of producing some really great photos regardless of the lighting conditions, and the image processing is also able to churn out decent 8K videos at 24 frames per second (fps) that not many phones in its now-discounted price range can do. So, how much is Amazon selling this puppy for? 

Well, take Samsung's MSRP of a grand, and knock it down by more than 30% to arrive at a price in the lower midrange category, and excellent deal for the second-best Samsung phone with a flat screen this year.

As for the battery life, the S22+ comes with a 4,500 mAh unit that will guarantee a day away from the charger, and it can be topped off fairly quickly with a standard Samsung charger, too.

Basically, the S22 Plus is the best large-sized phone for those who don't want an over-the-top, pricey phone, and has everything most people need in a handset, and this is one of the biggest direct price cuts we have seen for the phone, Black Friday or not.
