 Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is an excellent bargain with 1-year warranty right now
Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is an excellent bargain with 1-year warranty right now

Deals
Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is an excellent bargain with 1-year warranty right now
Is the smallest member of Samsung's early 2022-released high-end Galaxy S22 family the all-around best phone available today? Almost certainly not, but with so few upgrades tipped for next year's S23 series, you might want to consider buying the 6.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse anyway, especially at a new all-time low price of $399.99.

Because the (relatively) compact non-Plus and non-Ultra S22 5G model normally starts at 800 bucks, it pretty much goes without saying that we're not talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold by a major retailer like Amazon or Best Buy here.

Instead, your four Benjamins will get you an "open box" unit from a "top rated plus" eBay seller called QuickShip Electronics with a nice and convenient 1-year warranty included. Not only should these ultra-affordable Galaxy S22 devices function flawlessly, also looking virtually as good as new while including all their original accessories as well in packaging that may be "slightly distressed."

Although you might need to hurry to take advantage of this excellent deal before the trusted merchant's "limited" quantities run out, you can currently choose between Verizon-locked Phantom Black phones and a T-Mobile-specific variant in Pink Gold and Phantom Black colors at the exact same crazy low price.

Cash-strapped speed junkies will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to snag a 5G-capable beast with a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a decidedly versatile and competent 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, a decent 3,700mAh battery equipped with 25W charging technology, and perhaps most importantly, stellar software support at a lower price than many of the best mid-range phones out there. What more could you possibly want at 400 bucks?

