Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 8T may share the fastest charging phone record





Tucked in a Korean certification body file, the folks from GalaxyClub have unearthed a previously unseen Samsung charger with model number EP-TA865. Given that S amsung's current fastest charger is marked as EP-TA845, it's not hard to project that Samsung may finally match the fastest commercially available charger on a phone.





It's not the first time we are hearing this rumor but there is an actual certified 65W charger from Samsung now to back it up.









The fastest charger in a phone box now is the 65W Super VOOC 2.0 one that comes with the likes of the Oppo Find X2 Pro , and, r eportedly, the OnePlus 8T . Well, OnePlus and Oppo are part of the same holding company, so it's not all that surprising that its brands will share technology.





Samsung's S21 (S30) may be the fastest charging Galaxy





Just think about these words - WARP, VOOC, Super, Turbo - what do they tell you? Exotic or ho-hum marketing for the ultrafast phone charging technology of Oppo, OnePlus, Huawei and the likes, of course. Chinese phone makers have been at the forefront of top hardware accouterments for a while now, culminating in the fastest charging, biggest batteries and longest camera zoom ranges compared to their competition.





Not long ago, a 125W charger topping off a huge phone battery with blazing speeds was demonstrated, too, but the 65W power is what's the best currently available, as the battery has to have the respective chemistry, and the phone the suitable charging circuitry for that ultrafast charging session.





So, what speeds could we expect from Samsung's EP-TA865 charger come Galaxy S21 time ? Well, looking at or testing results below, a 65W charger tops up the 4260mAh unit in the Oppo Find X2 Pro for just 39 minutes. Samsung, however, manages to take about an hour to pump up the larger 5000mAh battery of the S20 Ultra with both the stock and the 45W charger.





name minutes Lower is better OPPO Find X2 Pro 39 OPPO Reno4 Pro 43 Huawei P40 Pro 59 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 59 OnePlus 7T 62 Google Pixel 4 XL 107 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 117 View all





Let's break those numbers down to the new fast charging normal for the three best spring 2020 flagships:









As you can see, while an hour to fully fill the 5000mAh battery of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is certainly impressive, taking the 4260mAh pack of the Oppo Find X2 Pro to 71% in just 20 minutes on the 65 charger is even more so, as is the 97% charge in half an hour.





Even if we normalize for the battery size differences, the Find X2 Pro would've still charged faster than the S20 Ultra. You can literally top up your phone to the brim while grabbing a gas station coffee now.





Thus, if the Galaxy S21 Ultra has the same 5000mAh battery pack as its predecessor, and ships with 65W charging abilities, it may actually be able to get from 0-100% battery in under 40 minutes which would be a pretty incredible thing to pull off.



