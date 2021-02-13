Here's how you can save a whopping $300 on a 5G Samsung Galaxy S21-series phone
Curiously enough, that means new Google Fi subscribers interested in a deeply discounted Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra with built-in 5G connectivity will have to meet one important extra condition to be eligible for this killer deal. Specifically, you'll need to port in your number from a different carrier in addition to activating any of the three high-end phones on a new full-service plan and keep said device active for three months in a row.
Normally priced at $799.99, the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G can thus be yours in exchange for a measly $499.99 for an undoubtedly limited time only, with the 6.7-inch S21+ 5G and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra 5G fetching $699.99 and $899.99 respectively instead of their $999.99 and $1,199.99 MSRPs.
It almost goes without saying that these absolute beasts are essentially impossible to rival with at their heavily reduced prices, although we'd be remiss not to point out that Google Fi has last year's Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G on sale at a whopping $600 less than usual under the exact same conditions detailed above. Now that's a tough choice, but it's definitely the good kind of tough.