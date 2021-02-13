Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Here's how you can save a whopping $300 on a 5G Samsung Galaxy S21-series phone

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 13, 2021, 6:08 PM
Here's how you can save a whopping $300 on a 5G Samsung Galaxy S21-series phone
Just in case you were not impressed by the first-ever deals available recently on Amazon for buyers of Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra with 5G and no strings attached, there's now a way to save even more than $200, and no, you don't have to trade anything in or commit to a lengthy carrier agreement.

That's right, Google Fi is offering a flat $300 discount on all three hot new Snapdragon 888 powerhouses for both new and existing customers. If you already subscribe to the increasingly popular and versatile MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), all you need to do to qualify for the hefty aforementioned price reduction is activate your Galaxy S21 5G family member of choice on an existing full-service plan and maintain your account in good standing for 90 consecutive days.

Curiously enough, that means new Google Fi subscribers interested in a deeply discounted Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra with built-in 5G connectivity will have to meet one important extra condition to be eligible for this killer deal. Specifically, you'll need to port in your number from a different carrier in addition to activating any of the three high-end phones on a new full-service plan and keep said device active for three months in a row.

Normally priced at $799.99, the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G can thus be yours in exchange for a measly $499.99 for an undoubtedly limited time only, with the 6.7-inch S21+ 5G and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra 5G fetching $699.99 and $899.99 respectively instead of their $999.99 and $1,199.99 MSRPs.

It almost goes without saying that these absolute beasts are essentially impossible to rival with at their heavily reduced prices, although we'd be remiss not to point out that Google Fi has last year's Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G on sale at a whopping $600 less than usual under the exact same conditions detailed above. Now that's a tough choice, but it's definitely the good kind of tough.

