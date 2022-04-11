 Best Buy has the 'unlocked' Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on sale at up to $300 off - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Best Buy has the 'unlocked' Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on sale at up to $300 off

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has the 'unlocked' Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on sale at up to $300 off
Commercially released a little too late after its extremely popular predecessor came out all the way back in the fall of 2020, the powerful Galaxy S21 FE scored its first $100 outright discount within less than a month of said early 2022 debut.

"Typically" available for $699.99 and up, the 6.4-inch 5G-enabled handset dropped to as little as $549.99 with no strings attached a few weeks ago, and while Amazon seems to have bumped up that reduced price by 50 bucks, Best Buy can now hook you up with a cheaper than ever unit... on one condition.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Various Colors, Carrier Activation

$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Although you are technically looking at unlocked devices here as well, you will need to activate said device on a specific carrier upfront to save an unprecedented $300. That's right, AT&T customers and those willing to open a new T-Mobile account or line of Magenta service can get an entry-level Galaxy S21 FE 5G with 128 gigs of internal storage space for just $399.99.

While an unlocked purchase with no network activation straight off the bat will still set you back the full seven Benjamins, Verizon subscribers and upgrading T-Mobile customers can shave off a decent $200 of their own.

At $400 and even $500, Samsung's belated Galaxy S21 FE is pretty much unrivaled in terms of its value for money, packing a Snapdragon 888 processor and squeezing a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities into a 6.4-inch package also sporting a high-quality Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology.

Sadly, the 256GB storage configuration that's technically also listed at a substantial $300 markdown from its $769.99 regular price is sold out at the time of this writing on Best Buy's official website, although if you really insist on upping the phone's local digital hoarding room (with no microSD card slot in tow), it might be worth visiting a brick and mortar store.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 FE
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21 FE
Feb 16, 2022, 10:15 AM, by Victor Hristov
Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Jan 10, 2022, 6:56 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE
Jan 07, 2022, 9:44 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Google Pixel 6
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Google Pixel 6
Jan 07, 2022, 9:19 AM, by Victor Hristov

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Review
8.3
User reviews
8.5
43%off $400 Special BestBuy 71%off $225 Special Samsung $325 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
