Galaxy S21 FE support page goes live: is its release imminent?0
The Galaxy S21 FE: could it come sooner than expected?
The Galaxy S21 FE support page doesn't currently have any other details apart from the smartphone's model number SM-G990B. Less than a month ago we reported that the South Korea-based tech giant has decided to silently delete all the support pages on its websites for different countries about the Galaxy S21 FE, making it as if it didn't exist. But now, with the report from MySmartPrice and the support page actually live, it sure seems Samsung has been changing its mind a lot about this phone recently.
There are, at the moment, no dates set in stone for the Galaxy S21 FE release, but the support page being live does hint at an imminent launch.
It still could be what reputable leakers and analysts believe though, and for now, the consensus seems to be the Galaxy S21 FE will be released in January 2022. Some rumors even stated it will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 series in an Unpacked event at the beginning of next year.
Galaxy S21 FE: specs and what to expect
With all these recent contradicting information pieces on the phone: first, it had entered production, then, the chip shortage has affected it, then it was canceled, then, it was not canceled but just delayed, many might be confused about what's going on with the phone.
The thing is that, as many of you may probably know, the entire tech industry is currently affected by chip shortages, including Apple, which currently has some devices out of stock or with big delays on shipping. This somewhat explains the situation with the Galaxy S21 FE and its unpredictable launch date, as, at least according to leaks, it should have the same processor under the hood as the Galaxy S21 series, namely, the Snapdragon 888. This processor is also used in the hot-out-of-the-oven foldable phones by Samsung, the Z Fold 3, and the Z Flip 3, as well, so it's understandable the company might be having difficulties with production for the S21 FE.
What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE?
Rumors about the Galaxy S21 FE have started to paint a preliminary picture of what to expect when (and if) this phone hits the market. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be quite similar to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus in terms of design and looks. It is expected to rock a flat display with a punch hole for the selfie camera.
The display is expected to be a 6.4 or 6.5-inch AMOLED display, and it will most likely rock a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is by now a standard with recent Samsung phones.
In terms of camera, the phone is rumored to feature a triple camera system with 32, 12, and 8MP lenses. The premium and almighty Snapdragon 888 will be the chipset powering the device, and a 4,500mAh battery cell will reportedly be keeping the lights on. Reportedly, it will have 128 gigs of internal storage, up to 8GB of RAM, and Samsung's 25W fast charging technology.