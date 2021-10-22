Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View
Apple

Shortages may disrupt the expected record-breaking iPhone 13 and Apple devices sales

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Shortages may disrupt the expected record-breaking iPhone 13 and Apple devices sales
As you may have probably heard by now, the industry is having some tough times with chip shortages recently, and Apple is also affected by these issues. Bloomberg reports that it is possible delays in fulfilling orders for Apple's latest gadgets, including the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch 7 and the MacBooks could occur, making the wait for the order delivery a longer process.

Delays in orders for the latest Apple tech may ruin holiday shopping, and the expected record-breaking sales


It is not unusual to have to wait for a hot-out-of-the-oven Apple product, but according to Bloomberg, this year the delays may be more noticeable and affect more shoppers. This situation will reportedly undercut what could be Apple's biggest sales quarter in its history.

According to reports from Bloomberg and Apple, the December quarter was shaping to be a very strong quarter for Apple, and Cupertino was expected to break sales records during it.


Expectations for the final three months of 2021 were that Apple could generate nearly $120 billion, up 7% from the same time last year. Apparently, that's more than the combined quarterly sales of Best Buy, Costco, Walt Disney, and Target!

The iPhone, which accounts for about half of Apple's sales, is the case where there might be the most shortages. For example, one month after going on sale, the iPhone 13 Pro is now hard to find in every color and configuration. According to Apple store employees, that's not usually the case and they are reportedly having to deal with many frustrated customers.

On the other hand, if you choose to order from Apple's US website, your product may arrive between November 19 and November 29, potentially later than even Black Friday. The same date applies to the newest iPads as well.

However, it's not only Apple that's been affected by shortages. Other tech giants, such as Google, have also had issues. For example, many of the newest Google Pixel 6 models have gone out of stock, while at Amazon.com, there won't be any new stocks until the end of 2021. On the other hand, Sony's PlayStation 5 has had issues with supplies since it launched a year ago, while Samsung is also experiencing shortages.

Certain components are particularly hard to get for Apple


In Apple's case, chipmakers Broadcom and Texas Instruments are having issues with short supplies and that has forced Apple to slash its iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 to 10 million units. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook has addressed the issue saying the company is a part of a larger industry shortage. On October 28, Apple will report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

There is still a chance, though, that Apple will be able to correct the imbalance in stock before the end of December, given the fact that Cupertino is quite good at mitigating supply-chain problems. Additionally, launching many products at once seems like a move signaling confidence.


According to Citigroup analyst Jim Suva and Asiya Merchant, Apple's announcements could mean it is dealing better in navigating the disruptions in the market than other tech companies.

However, there's another warning sign: some older Apple products are also getting hard to get, for example, iPhone 11 shipments (delayed until mid-November), iPhone 12, where deliveries are showing up between the end of this month and early next month.

On the other hand, some buyers are waiting for a month or more for the newly-announced Apple Watch Series 7. Delays there were related to its display productions, and older Apple Watches are also facing delays.

A similar situation happened with the new MacBook Pro, which went on sale Monday and then quickly had its shipping dates go between the middle and end of November, depending on the config you have chosen.


More affordable items are easier to get, on the other hand. For example, the newest AirPods and the old Airpods Pro, the HomePod mini, the AirTag, and the Apple TV are still available with no considerable shipping delay from Apple's website and many retail stores. Funny though it is, some of Apple's least sophisticated products aren't available, for example, a $19 cleaning cloth.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google licenses Stadia to AT&T, more companies to follow suit
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google licenses Stadia to AT&T, more companies to follow suit
Android 12 beta program goes on: next release expected this December
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Android 12 beta program goes on: next release expected this December
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be next in line for the One UI 4.0 beta
by Rado Minkov,  0
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be next in line for the One UI 4.0 beta
Any Twitter user will now be able to host a Twitter Space with new update
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Any Twitter user will now be able to host a Twitter Space with new update
Facebook brings augmented reality Group Effects to Messenger video calls
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Facebook brings augmented reality Group Effects to Messenger video calls
T-Mobile migrating Sprint customers automatically with 'Magenta Complete'
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile migrating Sprint customers automatically with 'Magenta Complete'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless