Shortages may disrupt the expected record-breaking iPhone 13 and Apple devices sales

Delays in orders for the latest Apple tech may ruin holiday shopping, and the expected record-breaking sales



According to reports from Bloomberg and Apple, the December quarter was shaping to be a very strong quarter for Apple, and Cupertino was expected to break sales records during it.





Certain components are particularly hard to get for Apple

There is still a chance, though, that Apple will be able to correct the imbalance in stock before the end of December, given the fact that Cupertino is quite good at mitigating supply-chain problems. Additionally, launching many products at once seems like a move signaling confidence.







However, there's another warning sign: some older Apple products are also getting hard to get, for example, iPhone 11 shipments (delayed until mid-November), iPhone 12 , where deliveries are showing up between the end of this month and early next month.

On the other hand, some buyers are waiting for a month or more for the newly-announced Apple Watch Series 7. Delays there were related to its display productions, and older Apple Watches are also facing delays.

A similar situation happened with the new MacBook Pro, which went on sale Monday and then quickly had its shipping dates go between the middle and end of November, depending on the config you have chosen.











