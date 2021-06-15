Expect Galaxy S21 FE charging speeds upgrade, as Samsung says the launch isn't postponed
Dubbed SM-G990B, the model number tips a Galaxy S21 FE as this internal coding also leaked in benchmarks, purportedly from the S21 FE's Snapdragon 888 processor. The 3C database filing is actually for the eventual S21 FE charger - EP-TA800 - which is none other than the tried and true 25W brick that a lot of Samsung high-end handsets ship with.
Not the Galaxy S20 FE, though, one of whose few drawbacks was that it came with a 15W charger in the box, so in that regard the S21 FE will also see an upgrade. The other upgrades are expected to be a souped-up Snapdragon 888+ processor, and a better camera set. As for the exterior, there won't be any changes, as you can see from the leaked Evan Blass renders above.
Last but not least, the top-shelf model with 8GB RAM is expected to be available to the US public as well, unlike last year when the S20 FE with the top memory and storage options was only accessible to folks in Europe and Asia.