Grab the criminally underrated Galaxy S21 FE at a huge discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Some phones don't get the attention they deserve and the Galaxy S21 FE is a textbook example of that. Now that it has been discounted as part of Samsung's early Black Friday sale, it's totally worth a look over pricier recent flagships.
The Galaxy S21 FE offered a lot for its price but its early January 2022 release date meant that it never got the traction it deserved. That doesn't make it any less awesome though and it is easily one of the best budget flagships of the year.
The phone ticks all the boxes most consumers would expect from a premium phone - including the previous generation flagship chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 for snappy performance, a large 6.4 inches screen with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, and a reliable triple camera system with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.
The phone's 4,500mAh battery and 32MP front camera give it an edge over alternatives such as the standard Galaxy S22 and the Pixel 7.
The bottom line is that the Galaxy S21 FE is a no-frills premium phone which doesn't too cut many corners and right now, Samsung is selling it for $599.99 instead of $699.99. To get it even cheaper, you can turn in your used phone and get up to a $350 trade-in discount. This would bring the price of the phone down to $249.99 for the 128GB/6GB version.
That's an excellent price for a speedy phone with an above-average display and good battery life. The phone will get five years of software support, assuring a future-proofed purchase.
The deal expires on November 18 so don't waste too much time and get yourself one as a treat this holiday season.
Things that are NOT allowed: