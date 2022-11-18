Amazon wipes a record 250 bucks off 128 and 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 FE prices





The 5G-enabled Fan Edition powerhouse released in early 2022 is on sale right now at lower than ever prices in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations with absolutely no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Graphite Color Only $250 off (32%) Buy at Amazon









Simply put, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has never been quite this affordable (at least without a trade-in or obligatory upfront carrier activation), originally costing an arguably excessive $699.99 and $769.99 with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.





Said list prices were almost immediately slashed by $100, and while retailers like Amazon and Best Buy improved the markdowns to around 150 bucks several times in recent months, this $250 discount easily sets a new all-time record that looks almost impossible to beat in the near future.









The Galaxy S21 FE happens to be significantly cheaper than the slightly more powerful but also smaller "vanilla" Galaxy S22 at the time of this writing, further highlighting the appeal of Amazon's killer (and somewhat random) new pre-Black Friday deal.