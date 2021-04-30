Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung 'Galaxy S21 FE' accidentally mentioned on official website

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 30, 2021, 10:03 AM
Samsung 'Galaxy S21 FE' accidentally mentioned on official website
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE CAD-based renders

The Galaxy S20 FE became an instant success when it launched last October, so the fact Samsung is working on a successor is no surprise. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch sometime this summer as one of the best Samsung phones and launch preparations may have already started.

Samsung Mexico started advertising the Galaxy S21 FE a bit early


Dutch publication GalaxyClub discovered an accidental mention of the ‘Galaxy S21 FE’ on the official Samsung Mexico website. The move could be a typo, but it would be an odd one considering the link itself points towards the Galaxy S21 series page.

SamMobile believes the reference could be part of Samsung’s initial internal preparations for the Galaxy S21 FE launch later this year. A leaked mini roadmap last month suggested that there’ll be an Unpacked event for the phone in August.

Design-wise, the budget flagship will follow in the footsteps of the vanilla Galaxy S21 model with Samsung’s revised camera bump design and a 120Hz punch-hole display on the front, albeit a slightly larger 6.4-inch panel this time around.

Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 888 will likely be under the hood, as will a 4,500mAh battery. Other potential specs include 128GB of storage as standard, 6GB of RAM, and the same 12MP + 64MP + 12MP camera system as the Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G retailed at $699 in the US when it was released late last year, and a similar price point is expected for the Galaxy S21 FE. In turn, this means Samsung’s next flagship will likely be a direct iPhone 13 competitor too. After all, the 2021 edition of the Galaxy Note series has been canceled.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
EU: Apple is in breach of competition law; could be fined up to $27 billion
Popular stories
Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year
Popular stories
Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless