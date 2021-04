Samsung 'Galaxy S21 FE' accidentally mentioned on official website

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE CAD-based renders





Samsung Mexico started advertising the Galaxy S21 FE a bit early

Design-wise, the budget flagship will follow in the footsteps of the vanilla Galaxy S21 model with Samsung’s revised camera bump design and a 120Hz punch-hole display on the front, albeit a slightly larger 6.4-inch panel this time around.









Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 888 will likely be under the hood, as will a 4,500mAh battery. Other potential specs include 128GB of storage as standard, 6GB of RAM, and the same 12MP + 64MP + 12MP camera system as the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G retailed at $699 in the US when it was released late last year, and a similar price point is expected for the Galaxy S21 FE. In turn, this means Samsung's next flagship will likely be a direct iPhone 13 competitor too. After all, the 2021 edition of the Galaxy Note series has been canceled

The Galaxy S20 FE became an instant success when it launched last October, so the fact Samsung is working on a successor is no surprise. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch sometime this summer as one of the best Samsung phones and launch preparations may have already started.Dutch publicationdiscovered an accidental mention of the ‘Galaxy S21 FE’ on the official Samsung Mexico website. The move could be a typo, but it would be an odd one considering the link itself points towards the Galaxy S21 series page.believes the reference could be part of Samsung’s initial internal preparations for the Galaxy S21 FE launch later this year. A leaked mini roadmap last month suggested that there’ll be an Unpacked event for the phone in August.