Samsung 'Galaxy S21 FE' accidentally mentioned on official website
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE CAD-based renders
The Galaxy S20 FE became an instant success when it launched last October, so the fact Samsung is working on a successor is no surprise. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch sometime this summer as one of the best Samsung phones and launch preparations may have already started.
Samsung Mexico started advertising the Galaxy S21 FE a bit early
Dutch publication GalaxyClub discovered an accidental mention of the ‘Galaxy S21 FE’ on the official Samsung Mexico website. The move could be a typo, but it would be an odd one considering the link itself points towards the Galaxy S21 series page.
Design-wise, the budget flagship will follow in the footsteps of the vanilla Galaxy S21 model with Samsung’s revised camera bump design and a 120Hz punch-hole display on the front, albeit a slightly larger 6.4-inch panel this time around.
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G retailed at $699 in the US when it was released late last year, and a similar price point is expected for the Galaxy S21 FE. In turn, this means Samsung’s next flagship will likely be a direct iPhone 13 competitor too. After all, the 2021 edition of the Galaxy Note series has been canceled.
