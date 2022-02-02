 Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now discounted by a cool $100 outright - PhoneArena

Deals

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now discounted by a cool $100 outright

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now discounted by a cool $100 outright
With the fast-approaching Galaxy S22 expected to start at the exact same $799 price as last year's S21 after all, it's become even more painfully obvious that you shouldn't really consider the "new" Galaxy S21 FE a serious high-end option this beginning of the year.

Not at a $699.99 retail price, that is, with a $100 discount however likely to do wonders for the mass appeal of the 6.4-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse. 

Following a wave of decent launch deals from Samsung itself, a number of major US retailers, and the nation's top carriers that consisted of a combination of small gifts and massive trade-in savings, Amazon appears to have just kicked off a first-of-its-kind promotion letting you slash the price of the unlocked Galaxy S21 FE 5G with absolutely no strings attached.

Whether you're interested in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration available in four different colors or a digital hoarder-friendly 256 gig variant coated in "Graphite" only with 8GB RAM on deck instead of six, you're currently looking at spending $100 less than usual.

At its reduced base price, the S21 FE is a solid $200 cheaper than the most affordable "regular" Galaxy S22 version is tipped to cost stateside starting next week, which feels like a large enough gap to justify the existence of, well, both phones.

Powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the S22 is guaranteed to hold several other major advantages over the belated Galaxy S21 FE, including a far more sophisticated triple rear-facing camera system and some say a premium glass back too.

But the S21 FE 5G comes with a larger screen and a much larger battery in tow, and unless the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 energy efficiency will be out of this world, there's a very good chance the real-life endurance times of the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 between charges will fall short of what its lower-cost cousin has to offer. 

Bottom line, today's the day you should begin seriously considering a Galaxy S21 FE 5G purchase if you're on a relatively tight budget and love Samsung's Android 12-based hardware.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Review
8.3
User reviews
7.0
Deal Special Amazon $700 Special BestBuy $160off $540 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
