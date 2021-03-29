New Galaxy S21 FE 5G leak reveals extra color option, more camera specs
The Galaxy S21 FE will be sold in at least five colors
GalaxyClub has obtained new information that suggests Samsung will release the Galaxy S21 FE in a new Light Green color option, in addition to the Pink, White, Violet, and Gray/Silver colorways that were reported on last month.
In addition to that, GalaxyClub believes Samsung will fit its next budget flagship with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, presumably borrowed from the mid-range Galaxy A72. The flagship Galaxy S21, for reference, offers a 10-megapixel front-facing shooter.
Expect a Galaxy S21 FE 5G announcement in August
The original Galaxy S20 FE was introduced at an event in late September, but the Galaxy S21 FE 5G looks set to arrive a little sooner. A leaked roadmap courtesy of Evan Blass shows that Samsung has circled in August 19 as the date of its FE Unpacked event.
August is usually the month Samsung chooses to announce its latest Galaxy Note model, but there won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 this year. The lineup could make a comeback in 2022, however.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (3 updates)