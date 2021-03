New Galaxy S21 FE 5G leak reveals extra color option, more camera specs

The Galaxy S21 FE will be sold in at least five colors

GalaxyClub

Expect a Galaxy S21 FE 5G announcement in August

The Galaxy S20 FE became an instant success when it was released last October, so it’ll come as no surprise to hear that Samsung is planning a successor — the Galaxy S21 FE 5G — for release in late 2021, and that phone is the subject of today’s leak.has obtained new information that suggests Samsung will release the Galaxy S21 FE in a new Light Green color option, in addition to the Pink, White, Violet, and Gray/Silver colorways that were reported on last month.We don’t know much else about the design of the phone, other than the fact that it should resemble the current Galaxy S21 model, but it certainly appears as though Samsung is keen on making the Galaxy S21 FE as colorful as possible.In addition to that,believes Samsung will fit its next budget flagship with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, presumably borrowed from the mid-range Galaxy A72 . The flagship Galaxy S21, for reference, offers a 10-megapixel front-facing shooter.Again, little is known about the internal side of things, although it was reported last month that Samsung is working on two variants, one with 128GB of internal storage and the other with 256GB.The original Galaxy S20 FE was introduced at an event in late September, but the Galaxy S21 FE 5G looks set to arrive a little sooner. A leaked roadmap courtesy of Evan Blass shows that Samsung has circled in August 19 as the date of its FE Unpacked event.August is usually the month Samsung chooses to announce its latest Galaxy Note model, but there won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 this year. The lineup could make a comeback in 2022 , however.