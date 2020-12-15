Is the Galaxy S21 the beginning of the end for curved-edge displays?

The last curved-display phones standing





The truth is that phones with curved edges do look better, especially in marketing materials. And when you have to sell your highest tier phone, it’s good to have something that makes it look different from the cheaper models. Until there’s another feature to fill that role, such as under-display cameras maybe, the curved displays will be here to stay.



One way we can see a swifter end to the curved-edge displays if OEMs just don’t have them as an option. Premium display makers aren’t that many, with Samsung being the largest one, and if it eventually decides that there isn’t a high enough volume to keep a manufacturing line running, it can do one of two things. Samsung can either pull the plug of the line completely, leaving other phonemakers forced to go for flat displays, or raise prices per unit to levels that would likely make phones using them prohibitively expensive. This would probably lead to the same result as there’s only so much companies are willing to pay for a slightly fancier look.