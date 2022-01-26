Here's another cool Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deal to make you forget about the S22

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's especially true right now, when you can actually choose between two equally great deals on the "standard" version of Samsung 's early 2021 flagship.





Technically, it's a lot cooler to be able to get this bad boy at $300 than $523.99 (well, duh!), but while Google Fi doesn't require a device trade-in to take advantage of the former offer, you still need to use, well, Fi service to be eligible.





That may not be ideal for all bargain hunters across the nation for a multitude of different reasons, which is where Woot comes in, charging the aforementioned 524 bucks for a "fully unlocked" Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in refurbished condition with a 90-day warranty included.





In theory, this solid new refurb deal is supposed to last all week, but that's unlikely to be the case after the Amazon-owned e-tailer ran out of inventory in both white and violet colors within mere hours of the promotion's kickoff earlier today.





That should tell you everything you need to know about the appeal of a fully functional 5G-enabled 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 in grey, even with a "moderate level of wear & tear" likely to be part of this affordable equation.





Keep in mind that a smaller, arguably prettier, and undoubtedly more powerful Galaxy S22 is right around the corner, looking however essentially guaranteed to start at $900 or so in the US with the same exact 8GB RAM count and 128GB storage space of its predecessor. That's quite a gap, and you have to wonder if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and build quality upgrades will be enough to justify the premium.





