Samsung Galaxy S21 cases - what will they look like?

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 05, 2021, 4:16 AM
Samsung Galaxy S21 cases - what will they look like?
The wait is almost over - we’re mere days away from the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14th and the curtain will lift before the next generation of Galaxy flagships - the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. After countless leaks online, we know almost everything about the new devices.

Leaked renders have confirmed that the Galaxy S21 & S21+ will follow in Apple’s footsteps and feature flat displays, whereas a curved-edge panel is planned for the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Designwise, the new models will sport extremely thin, uniform bezels that could be marketed as 'Blade Bezels' to consumers.

The camera bump has been completely redesigned by Samsung in the new S21 line and now it curves over the metal frame. This means that Galaxy S21 cases would have to take the unique design feature into consideration. The result - the most interesting phone cases we’ve seen in a long time! But what exactly will they look like? Let’s check them out!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Official cases


Thanks to a recent leak, posted by MySmartPrice, we can take a look at what the official Samsung Galaxy S21 cases look like. The portfolio remains more or less the same but the models really do sport a different design, courtesy of the new camera bump on the back.

Samsung Galaxy S21 S-View Flip Cover case



The S-View Flip Cover case seems to be back - It not only protects your display but has a window that shows you important information at a glance. Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 will detect the case and show a dedicated always-on display to match the window. The leaked renders show a plain flip cover without a window as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Leather Cover case



The Leather Cover has been one of Samsung’s classic cases. It seems that we’ll see this model again, covering the S21 series, but there are differences in the design. The S21 Leather Cover cases seem to cover the camera bump and sports just simple cutouts for the camera lenses. The upper range models feature a nice contour that emphasizes the new camera bump design.

Samsung Galaxy S1 Clear and Silicone Cover case



It’s the old Silicone Cover - affordable, reliable, flexible and durable at the same time. There’s a clear case model with a stand, but it appears to be designed for the S21+/Ultra models. No information on whether we’ll see this case covering the vanilla S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Kvadrat case


The artsy Kvadrat cases will be back with the S21, helping to reduce plastic waste and offering a Scandinavian design choice for your new phone. This case is made from post-consumer recycled polyester (PET) that the company calls Revive and it’s durable and stylish.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Rugged Protective Standing Cover case



This Galaxy S21 case adds a durable outer shell to your phone that will withstand a lot of abuse. It comes with two kickstands for landscape and portrait viewing. It’s not the prettiest but it gets the job done.

Samsung Galaxy S21 third-party cases


Normally, official cases “cover” the basics but the most interesting models come from third-parties. Given the new design of the camera bump, we’re about to see some interesting solutions. At the moment, though, just under two weeks before the official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 series, cases from third-party manufacturers are a rarity.

SUPCASE Rugged Galaxy S21 case with stand



Here’s another look at the rugged design from SUPCASE. This Galaxy S21 case offers a mix of hard polycarbonate plate and shock-absorbing TPU shell. There’s a kickstand on the back and some nice color accents around the display and the camera bump. This case features a raised lip to protect the display and grip textures on the sides.

i-Blason Ares Galaxy S21 case



Another rugged case for the Galaxy S21. This one comes with a clear center but the corners feature huge bumpers for up to 20ft drop protection. The camera bump is covered on the side where it flows into the frame of the phone, so the case looks conventional but sometimes protection is more important than looks.

i-Blason Cosmo Classic Galaxy S21 case



This case is all about looks. It features a geometrical pattern with a gold border and kind of a swirling ocean background. It completely covers the camera bump, too, so no design innovations on that front.

Clayco Xenon rugged Galaxy S21 case



The Xenon case is all about protection. Its minimalist design is reassuring and so is the military standard drop protection (810G-516.6). The case is thick and square but if you like industrial design and also keeping your new phone safe, it might be your cup of tea.

