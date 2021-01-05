Samsung Galaxy S21 cases - what will they look like?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Kvadrat case





Samsung Galaxy S21 Rugged Protective Standing Cover case







This Galaxy S21 case adds a durable outer shell to your phone that will withstand a lot of abuse. It comes with two kickstands for landscape and portrait viewing. It’s not the prettiest but it gets the job done.



Samsung Galaxy S21 third-party cases

Normally, official cases “cover” the basics but the most interesting models come from third-parties. Given the new design of the camera bump, we’re about to see some interesting solutions. At the moment, though, just under two weeks before the official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 series, cases from third-party manufacturers are a rarity.



SUPCASE Rugged Galaxy S21 case with stand

Here’s another look at the rugged design from SUPCASE. This Galaxy S21 case offers a mix of hard polycarbonate plate and shock-absorbing TPU shell. There’s a kickstand on the back and some nice color accents around the display and the camera bump. This case features a raised lip to protect the display and grip textures on the sides.



i-Blason Ares Galaxy S21 case

Another rugged case for the Galaxy S21. This one comes with a clear center but the corners feature huge bumpers for up to 20ft drop protection. The camera bump is covered on the side where it flows into the frame of the phone, so the case looks conventional but sometimes protection is more important than looks.



i-Blason Cosmo Classic Galaxy S21 case

This case is all about looks. It features a geometrical pattern with a gold border and kind of a swirling ocean background. It completely covers the camera bump, too, so no design innovations on that front.



Clayco Xenon rugged Galaxy S21 case

The Xenon case is all about protection. Its minimalist design is reassuring and so is the military standard drop protection (810G-516.6). The case is thick and square but if you like industrial design and also keeping your new phone safe, it might be your cup of tea.

It’s the old Silicone Cover - affordable, reliable, flexible and durable at the same time. There’s a clear case model with a stand, but it appears to be designed for the S21+/Ultra models. No information on whether we’ll see this case covering the vanilla S21.The artsy Kvadrat cases will be back with the S21, helping to reduce plastic waste and offering a Scandinavian design choice for your new phone. This case is made from post-consumer recycled polyester (PET) that the company calls Revive and it’s durable and stylish.