Samsung Galaxy S21 cases - what will they look like?
Samsung Galaxy S21 Official cases
Thanks to a recent leak, posted by MySmartPrice, we can take a look at what the official Samsung Galaxy S21 cases look like. The portfolio remains more or less the same but the models really do sport a different design, courtesy of the new camera bump on the back.
Samsung Galaxy S21 S-View Flip Cover case
The S-View Flip Cover case seems to be back - It not only protects your display but has a window that shows you important information at a glance. Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 will detect the case and show a dedicated always-on display to match the window. The leaked renders show a plain flip cover without a window as well.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Leather Cover case
The Leather Cover has been one of Samsung’s classic cases. It seems that we’ll see this model again, covering the S21 series, but there are differences in the design. The S21 Leather Cover cases seem to cover the camera bump and sports just simple cutouts for the camera lenses. The upper range models feature a nice contour that emphasizes the new camera bump design.
Samsung Galaxy S1 Clear and Silicone Cover case
It’s the old Silicone Cover - affordable, reliable, flexible and durable at the same time. There’s a clear case model with a stand, but it appears to be designed for the S21+/Ultra models. No information on whether we’ll see this case covering the vanilla S21.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Kvadrat case
The artsy Kvadrat cases will be back with the S21, helping to reduce plastic waste and offering a Scandinavian design choice for your new phone. This case is made from post-consumer recycled polyester (PET) that the company calls Revive and it’s durable and stylish.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Rugged Protective Standing Cover case
This Galaxy S21 case adds a durable outer shell to your phone that will withstand a lot of abuse. It comes with two kickstands for landscape and portrait viewing. It’s not the prettiest but it gets the job done.
Samsung Galaxy S21 third-party cases
Normally, official cases “cover” the basics but the most interesting models come from third-parties. Given the new design of the camera bump, we’re about to see some interesting solutions. At the moment, though, just under two weeks before the official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 series, cases from third-party manufacturers are a rarity.
SUPCASE Rugged Galaxy S21 case with stand
Here’s another look at the rugged design from SUPCASE. This Galaxy S21 case offers a mix of hard polycarbonate plate and shock-absorbing TPU shell. There’s a kickstand on the back and some nice color accents around the display and the camera bump. This case features a raised lip to protect the display and grip textures on the sides.
i-Blason Ares Galaxy S21 case
Another rugged case for the Galaxy S21. This one comes with a clear center but the corners feature huge bumpers for up to 20ft drop protection. The camera bump is covered on the side where it flows into the frame of the phone, so the case looks conventional but sometimes protection is more important than looks.
i-Blason Cosmo Classic Galaxy S21 case
This case is all about looks. It features a geometrical pattern with a gold border and kind of a swirling ocean background. It completely covers the camera bump, too, so no design innovations on that front.
Clayco Xenon rugged Galaxy S21 case
The Xenon case is all about protection. Its minimalist design is reassuring and so is the military standard drop protection (810G-516.6). The case is thick and square but if you like industrial design and also keeping your new phone safe, it might be your cup of tea.