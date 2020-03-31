Samsung Android Deals 5G

These Galaxy S20 & S20+ 5G deals at Sky Mobile will save you £288 on 20GB of data

Mar 31, 2020
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are two of the best smartphones on the planet right now. And if you’re looking to purchase either of them with a significant amount of data, Sky Mobile is giving customers the chance to save big.

Specifically, both the Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G can be acquired with discounted 20GB data plans right now. Instead of setting customers back £20 per month, Sky Mobile will only charge £12 per month for the package.

As is customary these days, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts are included too. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the SIM plan in question actually works out cheaper than the £15/month 12GB option. 

When paired with the standard Galaxy S20 5G, customers will find themselves paying £40 per month for 36 months. That means the total cost of ownership stands at £1,440 instead of £1,728.

Those of you interested in the Galaxy S20+ 5G, on the other hand, will have to shell out £49 per month for three years, meaning you’ll end up paying £1,764 for the smartphone and data rather than £2,052.

Unfortunately, Sky Mobile is one of the annoying network operators that charges more for 5G data, £5 per month extra to be precise. However, the first month is free and Sky VIP members receive it for free forever.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+, for those of you that aren’t aware, sport 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED displays coupled with the powerful Exynos 990 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

There are also several rear cameras including an impressive 12-megapixel main camera, an outstanding 64-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter, and a great 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Buyers of the Galaxy S20+ will also receive access to a Time-of-Flight sensor for improved portrait shots.

