Get 10GB of data for the price of 8GB at BT Mobile



Customers are also allowed to change their monthly data allowance at any time, meaning that you can downgrade or upgrade your tariff to accommodate your current needs whenever necessary, although you will still have a 12-month contract.





This offer ends April 30th, so make sure you don't wait too long or you might miss out on the opportunity.



For those of you that have a 5G-ready smartphone, you’ll be pleased to hear that BT Mobile offers the next-gen speeds at no extra cost. Of course, BT Mobile relies on the EE network, which has only switched on 5G connectivity in 71 large towns and cities across the UK thus far.



These include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Coventry, Edinburgh, Leicester, London, and Manchester. Further expansion is planned for later this year.



