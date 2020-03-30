Deals

Get 10GB of data for the price of 8GB at BT Mobile

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 30, 2020, 4:30 PM
BT Mobile isn’t the most generous mobile network provider when it comes to deals, but right now the company is giving both new and existing customers the chance to receive some extra data at no extra cost.

If you purchase the existing 8GB data package for £17 per month, BT Mobile will now give customers 10GB of data instead. The package also includes unlimited calls and unlimited texts in addition to a 30-day money back guarantee.

Customers are also allowed to change their monthly data allowance at any time, meaning that you can downgrade or upgrade your tariff to accommodate your current needs whenever necessary, although you will still have a 12-month contract.

This offer ends April 30th, so make sure you don't wait too long or you might miss out on the opportunity. 

For those of you that have a 5G-ready smartphone, you’ll be pleased to hear that BT Mobile offers the next-gen speeds at no extra cost. Of course, BT Mobile relies on the EE network, which has only switched on 5G connectivity in 71 large towns and cities across the UK thus far.

These include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Coventry, Edinburgh, Leicester, London, and Manchester. Further expansion is planned for later this year.

