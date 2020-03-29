Pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro 5G at Virgin and redeem over £200 of gifts

The Huawei P40 Pro features some of the best smartphone hardware on the market and those of you that choose to pre-order through Virgin Mobile UK can claim over £200 worth of free gifts with your purchase.

A free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3 and more





The recently announced smartphone starts at £32 per month with a standard 36-month contract, bringin the total cost of ownership to £1,152 after the contract has ended. This package includes unlimited texts, 1GB of data, and 5,000 minutes.





Obviously, 1GB of data isn't always enough for people in 2020, hence why Virgin Mobile also offers a lineup of more expensive packages. These range from GB of data for £35 per month (£1,260) to a whopping 50GB of data for £41 per month (£1,476).





The included data offers 4G speeds at the moment, but as soon as Virgin Media begins offering 5G to customers it will automatically switch to the superior speeds at no additional cost, allowing you to take full advantage of the Huawei P40 Pro 5G.





Pre-orders end on Monday, April 6th, and you will be able to claim several accessories on the Huawei website once you receive the device. To receive them, you simply need to fill out a form between April 21st and June 30th 2020





The accessories on offer with pre-orders are the Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless earphones, valued at £149.99, along with the SuperCharge Wireless Charger and SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger, which bring the total value to over £200.

What does the Huawei P40 Pro offer?





In addition to the aforementioned accessories and data, all of that money will give you access to the Huawei P40 Pro 5G itself. The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch 90Hz OLED quad-edge display, something never seen on a smartphone before.





It's coupled with the high-end Kirin 990 5G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a whopping 256GB of internal storage. There is also a quad-camera setup on the back that's home to a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel 5x periscope camera, and a Time-of-Flight sensor for better portrait photos.





The Huawei P40 Pro ships with Android 10 pre-installed and, although there isn't access to Google apps or services, users will have access to App Gallery.



