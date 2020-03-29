Android Deals Huawei 5G

Pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro 5G at Virgin and redeem over £200 of gifts

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 29, 2020, 11:05 AM
Pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro 5G at Virgin and redeem over £200 of gifts
The Huawei P40 Pro features some of the best smartphone hardware on the market and those of you that choose to pre-order through Virgin Mobile UK can claim over £200 worth of free gifts with your purchase.

A free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3 and more


The recently announced smartphone starts at £32 per month with a standard 36-month contract, bringin the total cost of ownership to £1,152 after the contract has ended. This package includes unlimited texts, 1GB of data, and 5,000 minutes. 

Obviously, 1GB of data isn't always enough for people in 2020, hence why Virgin Mobile also offers a lineup of more expensive packages. These range from GB of data for £35 per month (£1,260) to a whopping 50GB of data for £41 per month (£1,476). 

The included data offers 4G speeds at the moment, but as soon as Virgin Media begins offering 5G to customers it will automatically switch to the superior speeds at no additional cost, allowing you to take full advantage of the Huawei P40 Pro 5G.

Pre-orders end on Monday, April 6th, and you will be able to claim several accessories on the Huawei website once you receive the device. To receive them, you simply need to fill out a form between April 21st and June 30th 2020

The accessories on offer with pre-orders are the Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless earphones, valued at £149.99, along with the SuperCharge Wireless Charger and SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger, which bring the total value to over £200.

What does the Huawei P40 Pro offer?


In addition to the aforementioned accessories and data, all of that money will give you access to the Huawei P40 Pro 5G itself. The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch 90Hz OLED quad-edge display, something never seen on a smartphone before.

It's coupled with the high-end Kirin 990 5G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a whopping 256GB of internal storage. There is also a quad-camera setup on the back that's home to a 50-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel 5x periscope camera, and a Time-of-Flight sensor for better portrait photos.

The Huawei P40 Pro ships with Android 10 pre-installed and, although there isn't access to Google apps or services, users will have access to App Gallery. 

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.6 inches
    2640 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4200 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Emotion UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is an absolute steal on eBay with a 90-day warranty
Expires in - 3d 13hThe original Samsung Galaxy Watch is an absolute steal on eBay with a 90-day warranty
-$150
Two Google Home smart speakers and a Nest Mini now cost just $99
Two Google Home smart speakers and a Nest Mini now cost just $99
-$330
Save more than $300 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Save more than $300 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
-$50
All of Best Buy's phones (with plans) come with a $50 e-gift card this weekend only
Expires in - 13h 6minAll of Best Buy's phones (with plans) come with a $50 e-gift card this weekend only
Buy the iPhone 11 at Virgin and get AirPods for £4/month
Buy the iPhone 11 at Virgin and get AirPods for £4/month
Apple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale
Apple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless