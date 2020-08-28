Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G show up on Samsung's website
It's no secret that Samsung is working on a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 which will apparently be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The phone has been leaking left, right, and center, and if you need any more proof of the device's existence, Samsung's Bulgarian website now explicitly mentions the phone (via PriceBaba).
The website doesn't give away any details regarding the device. Rather, it's more of a YouTube Premium promo. Per the site, if you buy the phone, you will get 4 months unlimited access to YouTube Premium, the ad-free, subscription-based version of the video platform.
Samsung's website also confirms that the Galaxy S20 FE will be available in both LTE-only and 5G flavors.
Galaxy S20 FE alleged specs
Based on what we have heard so far, the phone will sport a 120Hz Infinity-O display measuring between 6.5 and 6.7-inches. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and offer at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Unlike the Galaxy S10 Lite which only comes in the Snapdragon 855 version, the Galaxy S20 FE will probably follow a dual-chip strategy and this means that the European model will be powered by the Exynos 990.
The phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The selfie snapper is rumored to be 32MP.
It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will likely be IP68 rated and hold on to the 3.5mm headphone jack.
The almost-flagship is apparently coming this October and its starting price will be in the neighborhood of $750.
