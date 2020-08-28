Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Android 5G

Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G show up on Samsung's website

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 28, 2020, 4:28 PM
Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G show up on Samsung's website
It's no secret that Samsung is working on a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 which will apparently be called the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The phone has been leaking left, right, and center, and if you need any more proof of the device's existence, Samsung's Bulgarian website now explicitly mentions the phone (via PriceBaba).

The website doesn't give away any details regarding the device. Rather, it's more of a YouTube Premium promo. Per the site, if you buy the phone, you will get 4 months unlimited access to YouTube Premium, the ad-free, subscription-based version of the video platform.


Samsung's website also confirms that the Galaxy S20 FE will be available in both LTE-only and 5G flavors.

Galaxy S20 FE alleged specs


Based on what we have heard so far, the phone will sport a 120Hz  Infinity-O display measuring between 6.5 and 6.7-inches. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and offer at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Unlike the Galaxy S10 Lite which only comes in the Snapdragon 855 version, the Galaxy S20 FE will probably follow a dual-chip strategy and this means that the European model will be powered by the Exynos 990.

The phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The selfie snapper is rumored to be 32MP.

It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will likely be IP68 rated and hold on to the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The almost-flagship is apparently coming this October and its starting price will be in the neighborhood of $750.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's high price has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless