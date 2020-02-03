Galaxy S20 multi-camera video recording takes a page off the iPhone 11 Pro book
The iPhone 11 Pro may have been late to the party when it comes to triple cameras, but it came with a pretty nifty feature — Apple allowed developers to use all of the device’s cameras at once. The makers of the popular app Filmic were quick to release a feature called DoubleTake, allowing the user to record a video with all cameras at once — the three cameras on the back and the selfie snapper at the front.
Word on the street is, Samsung is adding a similar feature baked into the Galaxy S20’s camera software — no need to download a 3rd party app. According to the rumors, it’ll be called “Single Take” and it will allow you to take photos with the three main cameras (a-la LG V40 Triple Shot), but also let you record video from all three cameras at once.
Placing all the eggs in the camera basket
This does keep in line with the rumors that Samsung is putting heavy emphasis on camera performance video recording with the S20. We are expecting support for 8K video with the rear camera as well as a reworked and expanded Pro mode, which is still mostly veiled in secrecy.
As for photos, Samsung will be joining in on the hybrid zoom fun, allegedly offering up to 100x zoom, one-upping Huawei’s crazy 50x magnification, and an upgraded Night Mode (called Bright Night), which could potentially put any current device to shame.
There’s no word on whether the selfie camera would be let in on the Single Take action. Hopefully, it will, so that the S20 keeps up with the iPhone 11 feature pack.
The Galaxy draws near
Whathever is still unknown about the next step in the Galaxy S evolution is about to be revealed in only a week. Samsung will be holding an Unpacked event in San Francisco on the 11th of February where we will finally learn the price and new features of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Early predictions say trio would be starting at $999, which is quite a shocker. Our piggybanks need to start saying their prayers.
