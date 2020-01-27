Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
It's possible that Samsung hasn't yet informed them that these two devices don't qualify for Android 10 or it might true but the South Korean handset maker doesn't want to commit to these updates yet. Samsung usually releases two major Android OS updates for every flagship it launches, which is why the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 wouldn't qualify for Android 10.
This is why we're going to take the information provided by customer reps with a pinch of salt since they might not be up to date with everything that's going on at Samsung's labs. We'd love to see both the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 updated to Android 10, especially that both phones are quite capable to run the new OS, but chances are slim at the moment.
