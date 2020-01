Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates

Samsung revealed last year that a lot of smartphones and tablets will be upgraded to Android 10 in the coming months, but only a fraction of those received the update. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 are not among those devices eligible for Android 10 updates.However, it looks like Samsung's customer representatives know more than the company that hired them, or at least that's what we're hoping for. Some of them continue to tell Galaxy S8 and Note 8 owners that they will receive Android 10 updates at some point in 2020, SamMobile reports.It's possible that Samsung hasn't yet informed them that these two devices don't qualify for Android 10 or it might true but the South Korean handset maker doesn't want to commit to these updates yet. Samsung usually releases two major Android OS updates for every flagship it launches, which is why the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 wouldn't qualify for Android 10.This is why we're going to take the information provided by customer reps with a pinch of salt since they might not be up to date with everything that's going on at Samsung's labs. We'd love to see both the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 updated to Android 10, especially that both phones are quite capable to run the new OS, but chances are slim at the moment.