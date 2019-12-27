Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is our Readers' Choice Phone of the Year





The results to our poll about your favorite phone of the year are in and the Readers' Choice award goes unequivocally to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ , which got nearly 30% of the votes and emerged as the undisputed winner.





Samsung's big and powerful flagship vibed with most of our readers, beating the other big contestant this year, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which scored a distant second with 12.2% of the votes.





Interestingly, the OnePlus 7T Pro won the third place, an impressive showing for the company that never settles, which also happens to be the youngest and fastest-growing brand on our list.





You can see the full results right below and drop your thoughts about the ranking in the comments section.



