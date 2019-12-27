Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is our Readers' Choice Phone of the Year

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 27, 2019, 3:46 AM
We asked you and you answered!

The results to our poll about your favorite phone of the year are in and the Readers' Choice award goes unequivocally to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, which got nearly 30% of the votes and emerged as the undisputed winner.

Samsung's big and powerful flagship vibed with most of our readers, beating the other big contestant this year, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which scored a distant second with 12.2% of the votes.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 7T Pro won the third place, an impressive showing for the company that never settles, which also happens to be the youngest and fastest-growing brand on our list.

You can see the full results right below and drop your thoughts about the ranking in the comments section.

What is your favorite phone of 2019?

Apple iPhone 11
4.5%
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
6.65%
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
12.22%
Asus Zenfone 6
0.75%
Asus Rog Phone II
1.66%
Google Pixel 4
0.7%
Google Pixel 4 XL
2.73%
Google Pixel 3a
0.75%
Google Pixel 3a XL
1.34%
Huawei P30 Pro
3.05%
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
2.95%
LG G8X ThinQ
0.91%
LG V50 ThinQ
0.48%
OnePlus 7T
4.34%
OnePlus 7T Pro
7.45%
Samsung Galaxy S10e
3.16%
Samsung Galaxy S10
2.25%
Samsung Galaxy S10+
5.89%
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
2.68%
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
29.21%
Samsung Galaxy Fold
1.71%
Sony Xperia 1
1.29%
Sony Xperia 5
0.75%
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1.88%
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
0.7%
Votes 1866

10 Comments

alanrock
Reply

1. alanrock

Posts: 336; Member since: Oct 04, 2018

i would never guess ...

posted on 3 hours ago

umaru-chan
Reply

10. umaru-chan

Posts: 376; Member since: Apr 27, 2017

I hope you were being sarcastic because it everyone knows it is going to be a Samsung phone. Samsung fanboys (largest in PA) would never let any other phone to win even if other phones are objectively better. For Shame.

posted on 16 min ago

Plutonium239
Reply

2. Plutonium239

Posts: 1256; Member since: Mar 17, 2015

I love my note 10+. The only thing that would make it better is if it had windows 10 mobile and windows 10 mobile had all of the apps.

posted on 3 hours ago

AlienKiss
Reply

7. AlienKiss

Posts: 297; Member since: May 21, 2019

True geeks love Linux.. You can always: - root the phone (maybe when it's out of warranty) - get SU - install Linux Deploy app - emulate a true Linux OS like Ubuntu or Mint or Kali - install any program you want after that, including Virtual Box - emulate a Windows 10 OS and run it :) Meanwhile in team apple and windows mobile, people have no clue what I'm talking about.. :)) Android knowledge vs everyone else.. That's what Open-Source really is.

posted on 1 hour ago

NateDiaz
Reply

8. NateDiaz

Posts: 1093; Member since: Mar 03, 2018

Cool story, son.

posted on 50 min ago

haruken
Reply

3. haruken

Posts: 309; Member since: Nov 06, 2013

Samsung Excellence.

posted on 3 hours ago

Swsko
Reply

4. Swsko

Posts: 16; Member since: Mar 09, 2018

While this site is pro Apple the uderbase is pro Android how funny is that

posted on 2 hours ago

GoGoGalaxyNexus
Reply

6. GoGoGalaxyNexus

Posts: 84; Member since: Nov 01, 2013

No surprise here. Most smart people use Android. Dumb people don't read tech news

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

5. meanestgenius

Posts: 22611; Member since: May 28, 2014

Kudos to Samsung for making such an incredible smartphone.

posted on 1 hour ago

cmdacos
Reply

9. cmdacos

Posts: 4346; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Love my note 10+. Untouchable out there for overall functionality and performance. Holding over until the s11/s20 now.

posted on 30 min ago

