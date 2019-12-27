Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is our Readers' Choice Phone of the Year
We asked you and you answered!
Samsung's big and powerful flagship vibed with most of our readers, beating the other big contestant this year, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which scored a distant second with 12.2% of the votes.
Interestingly, the OnePlus 7T Pro won the third place, an impressive showing for the company that never settles, which also happens to be the youngest and fastest-growing brand on our list.
You can see the full results right below and drop your thoughts about the ranking in the comments section.
