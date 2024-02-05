Samsung Galaxy Ring slated for second half of 2024, Exec says

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that took place last month focused mainly on the new Galaxy S24 Series and all of its AI prowess. However, there was one bit of news that was quickly hinted at towards the end of the event, leaving those of us attending or watching wanting more info on: the new Galaxy Ring.





Samsung Galaxy Ring tease at Unpacked 2024 event





Without any details shared from the company — neither at the event or anytime after — on Samsung's upcoming smart ring, speculation soon began on how exactly the health tracking device would work, how much it will cost, and when it would become available. Thankfully, we have a bit more info now thanks to a recent LinkedIn post (via SamMobile ) by Samsung executive Daniel Seung Lee.





According to Lee's post, the rough estimate for the Galaxy Ring's release puts it towards the second half of 2024. Considering that extended timeframe, the chances of a Mobile World Congress (MWC) launch later this month seem less likely. This leaves us with two options: either a separate event will be held or the unveiling will take place alongside Samsung's foldable devices at its regular August Unpacked event.





Source: LinkedIn



