Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy Ring slated for second half of 2024, Exec says

Samsung Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Ring slated for second half of 2024, Exec says
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that took place last month focused mainly on the new Galaxy S24 Series and all of its AI prowess. However, there was one bit of news that was quickly hinted at towards the end of the event, leaving those of us attending or watching wanting more info on: the new Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring slated for second half of 2024, Exec says
Samsung Galaxy Ring tease at Unpacked 2024 event

Without any details shared from the company — neither at the event or anytime after — on Samsung's upcoming smart ring, speculation soon began on how exactly the health tracking device would work, how much it will cost, and when it would become available. Thankfully, we have a bit more info now thanks to a recent LinkedIn post (via SamMobile) by Samsung executive Daniel Seung Lee.

According to Lee's post, the rough estimate for the Galaxy Ring's release puts it towards the second half of 2024. Considering that extended timeframe, the chances of a Mobile World Congress (MWC) launch later this month seem less likely. This leaves us with two options: either a separate event will be held or the unveiling will take place alongside Samsung's foldable devices at its regular August Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Ring slated for second half of 2024, Exec says
Source: LinkedIn


Details are still quite limited, apart from the timing of the launch. During the January Unpacked event, Samsung hinted at integration with its health platform, Samsung Health. Avi Greengart, an Analyst, also later confirmed that the product will be available in three different finishes and sizes, with the largest size being 13 inches.

The Galaxy Ring joins the competitive smart ring market alongside established players such as Oura and McLear. It remains to be seen whether it will focus solely on seamless Samsung Health connectivity or if it will carve out a special niche through medical integrations. The upcoming months leading to the next Unpacked event will hopefully bring more revelations for us to begin to determine what our next wearable purchase will be.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless