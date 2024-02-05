Samsung Galaxy Ring slated for second half of 2024, Exec says
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that took place last month focused mainly on the new Galaxy S24 Series and all of its AI prowess. However, there was one bit of news that was quickly hinted at towards the end of the event, leaving those of us attending or watching wanting more info on: the new Galaxy Ring.
Samsung Galaxy Ring tease at Unpacked 2024 event
Without any details shared from the company — neither at the event or anytime after — on Samsung's upcoming smart ring, speculation soon began on how exactly the health tracking device would work, how much it will cost, and when it would become available. Thankfully, we have a bit more info now thanks to a recent LinkedIn post (via SamMobile) by Samsung executive Daniel Seung Lee.
According to Lee's post, the rough estimate for the Galaxy Ring's release puts it towards the second half of 2024. Considering that extended timeframe, the chances of a Mobile World Congress (MWC) launch later this month seem less likely. This leaves us with two options: either a separate event will be held or the unveiling will take place alongside Samsung's foldable devices at its regular August Unpacked event.
Source: LinkedIn
Details are still quite limited, apart from the timing of the launch. During the January Unpacked event, Samsung hinted at integration with its health platform, Samsung Health. Avi Greengart, an Analyst, also later confirmed that the product will be available in three different finishes and sizes, with the largest size being 13 inches.
The Galaxy Ring joins the competitive smart ring market alongside established players such as Oura and McLear. It remains to be seen whether it will focus solely on seamless Samsung Health connectivity or if it will carve out a special niche through medical integrations. The upcoming months leading to the next Unpacked event will hopefully bring more revelations for us to begin to determine what our next wearable purchase will be.
