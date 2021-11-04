Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung is about to end firmware updates for several Galaxy A phones
If you’re the type of customer who changes their phone every five years or so, then you’re bound to miss any security updates after a while. It’s how smartphone manufacturers have been operating for many years, so if you want to stay on top when it comes to security, you’ll have to switch to a new one slightly sooner than five years.

Samsung makes no exception, so if you own a Galaxy device, you’ll notice that after a few years security updates come less frequent. The South Korean company has a system in place where it moves older phones on a different update cycle to make room for newer devices.

For example, the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A70s are now scheduled to receive security updates just twice per year, whereas until now they got for updates per year (via SamMobile).

They will certainly no longer receive any new Android OS update since they made their debut back in 2019, but they remain in the cards for one more year of security updates. After that, if you own one these four Galaxy A phones, you’ll have to retire it in favor of a new one if you’re concerned about security.

