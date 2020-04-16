T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android Deals

Samsung's classic and classy Galaxy Note 9 is on sale at a killer price with a 90-day warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 16, 2020, 4:06 AM
Samsung's classic and classy Galaxy Note 9 is on sale at a killer price with a 90-day warranty
Even though it's almost two years old already, the Galaxy Note 9 remains one of Samsung's most impressive smartphones, not to mention an excellent all-around Android bargain for folks who are not exactly enamored with notches, punch holes, and other types of screen cutouts and perforations.

Unfortunately, the powerful 6.4-inch handset is no longer available from either its manufacturer or most major US retailers in an unlocked 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, Samsung does still sell that entry-level configuration for use on T-Mobile or Sprint, as well as the 512GB unlocked Note 9, charging however an insane $1,000 and $1,250 respectively for the privilege of owning a smartphone from 2018.

Alternatively, you can always rely on a host of top-rated eBay vendors to offer you massive discounts on refurbished units, while Woot is occasionally capable of undercutting the best deals on the online auction platform with a 90-day warranty included. You can take advantage of such an occasion today, with a GSM-only 128GB Galaxy Note 9 in a single blue paint job fetching a measly $329.99 for 24 hours only.

Check out the deal here



We're talking fully functional devices in "scratch & dent" condition, mind you, which essentially means a "moderate level of wear & tear" is to be expected, but "outside of their physical appearance", these ultra-affordable Note 9 units should behave pretty much as good as new. Unless you're as unlucky as all those users recently impacted by some horrible display issues seemingly caused by a software bug of some sort, that is.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 9 packs a big (for the sub-$400 segment) Snapdragon 845 punch, as well as a decent 6 gigs of memory and a large 4,000mAh battery going great with that large and sharp 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and razor-thin bezels.

This is actually not the only Android handset on sale at Woot today only, with a Verizon-locked Samsung Galaxy A50 also looking quite appealing at a $119.99 price with the same 90-day warranty included. Other semi-interesting bargains include a $90 fully unlocked Google Pixel 2, a $170 GSM-only Galaxy S8 Active, and a $250 Galaxy S9.

Related phones

Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 18 Reviews
$580 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
$530 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Samsung's classic and classy Galaxy Note 9 is on sale at a killer price with a 90-day warranty
Samsung's classic and classy Galaxy Note 9 is on sale at a killer price with a 90-day warranty
Woot has an unreleased Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant on sale at a great price
Woot has an unreleased Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 variant on sale at a great price
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G launch day bundles are coming to the US with awesome freebies in tow
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G launch day bundles are coming to the US with awesome freebies in tow
-$380
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S10 is on sale at an incredibly low price with warranty
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S10 is on sale at an incredibly low price with warranty
Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
-100%
T-Mobile quietly starts selling a 'new' LG tablet with LTE, and you can already get it for free
T-Mobile quietly starts selling a 'new' LG tablet with LTE, and you can already get it for free

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless