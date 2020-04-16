Samsung's classic and classy Galaxy Note 9 is on sale at a killer price with a 90-day warranty
Check out the deal here
We're talking fully functional devices in "scratch & dent" condition, mind you, which essentially means a "moderate level of wear & tear" is to be expected, but "outside of their physical appearance", these ultra-affordable Note 9 units should behave pretty much as good as new. Unless you're as unlucky as all those users recently impacted by some horrible display issues seemingly caused by a software bug of some sort, that is.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 9 packs a big (for the sub-$400 segment) Snapdragon 845 punch, as well as a decent 6 gigs of memory and a large 4,000mAh battery going great with that large and sharp 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and razor-thin bezels.
This is actually not the only Android handset on sale at Woot today only, with a Verizon-locked Samsung Galaxy A50 also looking quite appealing at a $119.99 price with the same 90-day warranty included. Other semi-interesting bargains include a $90 fully unlocked Google Pixel 2, a $170 GSM-only Galaxy S8 Active, and a $250 Galaxy S9.