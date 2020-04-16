Samsung's classic and classy Galaxy Note 9 is on sale at a killer price with a 90-day warranty





Unfortunately, the powerful 6.4-inch handset is no longer available from either its manufacturer or most major US retailers in an unlocked 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, Samsung does still sell that entry-level configuration for use on T-Mobile or Sprint, as well as the 512GB unlocked Note 9, charging however an insane $1,000 and $1,250 respectively for the privilege of owning a smartphone from 2018.





Alternatively, you can always rely on a host of top-rated eBay vendors to offer you massive discounts on refurbished units, while Woot is occasionally capable of undercutting the best deals on the online auction platform with a 90-day warranty included. You can take advantage of such an occasion today, with a GSM-only 128GB Galaxy Note 9 in a single blue paint job fetching a measly $329.99 for 24 hours only.













We're talking fully functional devices in "scratch & dent" condition, mind you, which essentially means a "moderate level of wear & tear" is to be expected, but "outside of their physical appearance", these ultra-affordable Note 9 units should behave pretty much as good as new. Unless you're as unlucky as all those users recently impacted by some horrible display issues seemingly caused by a software bug of some sort, that is.





Keep in mind that the Galaxy Note 9 packs a big (for the sub-$400 segment) Snapdragon 845 punch, as well as a decent 6 gigs of memory and a large 4,000mAh battery going great with that large and sharp 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and razor-thin bezels.







