Samsung's aging Galaxy Note 9 is back in the spotlight at an irresistible price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 20, 2020, 4:21 AM
Despite what their names might suggest, the 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 is obviously not 11 generations behind the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. But the 6.4-inch handset with a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, and an unperforated Infinity Display in tow is indeed getting a bit long in the tooth, which is why you can no longer buy it directly from Samsung's official US website in an unlocked variant.

On the bright side, that also means that the few authorized retailers which do still have the S Pen-wielding phone in stock are selling it at absolutely mind-blowing discounts to clear out their inventory. Amazon, for instance, is running a 24-hour-only promotion offering you the chance to shave up to a whopping 600 bucks off the Note 9 list price.

Naturally, the entry-level configuration is not quite so steeply marked down, fetching $500 less than its $999.99 MSRP with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a 6GB RAM count. The $600 price cut is good for the 512/8GB version, which normally costs $1,249.99.

Of course, charging north of a thousand bucks for a nearly two year-old mobile device with, well, two year-old specifications in late 2020 would be absolutely insane, but that doesn't make this Amazon "deal of the day" any less appealing for hardcore stylus fans on a tight budget. And yes, the e-commerce giant somehow has plenty of Galaxy Note 9 units at its disposal to let you choose from Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Ocean Blue hues as far as both storage variants are concerned.

In many ways, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is not showing its age one bit, sporting an objectively gorgeous screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and razor-thin bezels while packing an undeniably outdated high-end chipset that is nonetheless significantly faster than the newest upper mid-range processors under the sun.

You also get both a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, as well as a hefty 4,000mAh battery and the newest official version of Android with the latest One UI iteration on top. Not bad for as little as five Benjamins with a standard US warranty included and full support for all major wireless networks, from T-Mobile and AT&T to Verizon and Sprint.

Related phones

Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 19 Reviews
$1000 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
$580 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
