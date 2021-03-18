Who needs a Galaxy Note 21 when Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is so incredibly affordable?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Naturally, those absolutely bonkers Woot deals didn't last long, but believe it or not, the larger of the two models released back in August 2020 is even cheaper right now. The difference is not dramatic compared to that very recent and very compelling offer from Amazon's aforementioned subsidiary, but when you consider the $1,300 MSRP of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G , it truly boggles the mind that you can get said gorgeous and powerful device for only $749... if you hurry.





Technically, QuickShipElectronics has no (clear) intention to halt this promotion or jack up the reduced price of the Note 20 Ultra in a Mystic Black hue, but we really can't see how the trusted eBay vendor could possibly keep the deal going for more than a few days. There's even a chance the limited stock will be exhausted in a matter of hours given that we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here including a full 1-year warranty provided by a 99.8 percent positively rated seller.





The only thing bargain hunters need to take into consideration before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger is that these are not unlocked devices, instead exclusively supporting T-Mobile and the "Un-carrier's" prepaid daughter operators.





Obviously, you also have to consider the quality/price ratio of the 5G-capable Note 20 Ultra, which is pretty much unrivaled with everything from a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display to a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12 gigs of RAM, quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a 4,500 mAh battery in tow.



