Who needs a Galaxy Note 21 when Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is so incredibly affordable?
But the upside of the imminent Galaxy Note family demise is without a doubt the increasing recent regularity of the kind of hefty Note 20 series discounts we couldn't even dare to dream of just a few short months ago. Typically priced at a whopping $1,000 and $1,300, the 5G-enabled 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 and 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra dropped to as little as $600 and $800 respectively last week.
The only thing bargain hunters need to take into consideration before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger is that these are not unlocked devices, instead exclusively supporting T-Mobile and the "Un-carrier's" prepaid daughter operators.
Obviously, you also have to consider the quality/price ratio of the 5G-capable Note 20 Ultra, which is pretty much unrivaled with everything from a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display to a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12 gigs of RAM, quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a 4,500 mAh battery in tow.