Who needs a Galaxy Note 21 when Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is so incredibly affordable?

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 18, 2021, 2:26 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who needs a Galaxy Note 21 when Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is so incredibly affordable?
While Samsung is unlikely to ever explicitly release the official sales numbers of its latest S Pen-wielding mobile powerhouses, it's safe to assume these two ultra-high-end 5G phones haven't exactly proven incredibly successful.

But the upside of the imminent Galaxy Note family demise is without a doubt the increasing recent regularity of the kind of hefty Note 20 series discounts we couldn't even dare to dream of just a few short months ago. Typically priced at a whopping $1,000 and $1,300, the 5G-enabled 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 and 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra dropped to as little as $600 and $800 respectively last week.

Naturally, those absolutely bonkers Woot deals didn't last long, but believe it or not, the larger of the two models released back in August 2020 is even cheaper right now. The difference is not dramatic compared to that very recent and very compelling offer from Amazon's aforementioned subsidiary, but when you consider the $1,300 MSRP of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, it truly boggles the mind that you can get said gorgeous and powerful device for only $749... if you hurry.

Technically, QuickShipElectronics has no (clear) intention to halt this promotion or jack up the reduced price of the Note 20 Ultra in a Mystic Black hue, but we really can't see how the trusted eBay vendor could possibly keep the deal going for more than a few days. There's even a chance the limited stock will be exhausted in a matter of hours given that we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here including a full 1-year warranty provided by a 99.8 percent positively rated seller.

The only thing bargain hunters need to take into consideration before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger is that these are not unlocked devices, instead exclusively supporting T-Mobile and the "Un-carrier's" prepaid daughter operators.

Obviously, you also have to consider the quality/price ratio of the 5G-capable Note 20 Ultra, which is pretty much unrivaled with everything from a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display to a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12 gigs of RAM, quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a 4,500 mAh battery in tow.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
38%off $749 Special eBay $1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

