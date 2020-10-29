iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Galaxy S20 series accounted for nearly a quarter of global 5G revenue in H1 2020

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 29, 2020, 8:24 AM
Galaxy S20 series accounted for nearly a quarter of global 5G revenue in H1 2020
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus was the best selling 5G-enabled smartphone by revenue during the first half of the year, according to research firm Strategy Analytics (via Business Wire). The handset was particularly popular in Western Europe, South Korea, and North America. 

It accounted for 9 percent of global 5G smartphone revenue in H1 2020, followed by the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which contributed 8 percent to the total revenue. The standard model had the third-highest revenue share in the 5G handset market. 


Overall, 5G-ready smartphones raked in record-breaking revenue of $34 billion in H1 2020. 

Huawei emerged as the second most dominant player, with its P40 Pro 5G and Mate 30 5G accounting for 10 percent of global 5G revenue. 

Apple expected to overtake Samsung and Huawei during the second half of 2020


Strategy Analytics reiterates past predictions that with the iPhone 12 series, Apple will likely take away Samsung's crown during the last six months of the year. The lineup consists of four 5G-ready phones and reports indicate that it is off to a good start.

Strategy Analytics' Ken Hyers says: 

Looking ahead, we expect Apple iPhone 12 to overtake both Huawei and Samsung during H2 2020. The iPhone 12 5G portfolio will deliver tens of billions of dollars of revenue in just a few weeks during the run-up to the Xmas holiday season and beyond. Apple iPhone 12 will soon take the 5G crown.

Related phones

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
-$840off $1200 Special Verizon -$400off $1200 Special Ebay -$400off $1200 Special Ebay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Review
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Review
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Camera Comparison: what has changed?

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless