Galaxy S20 series accounted for nearly a quarter of global 5G revenue in H1 2020

It accounted for 9 percent of global 5G smartphone revenue in H1 2020, followed by the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which contributed 8 percent to the total revenue. The standard model had the third-highest revenue share in the 5G handset market.







Overall, 5G-ready smartphones raked in record-breaking revenue of $34 billion in H1 2020.



Huawei emerged as the second most dominant player, with its P40 Pro 5G and Mate 30 5G accounting for 10 percent of global 5G revenue.





Apple expected to overtake Samsung and Huawei during the second half of 2020



Strategy Analytics reiterates past predictions that with the Strategy Analytics reiterates past predictions that with the iPhone 12 series, Apple will likely take away Samsung's crown during the last six months of the year. The lineup consists of four 5G-ready phones and reports indicate that it is off to a good start



The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus was the best selling 5G-enabled smartphone by revenue during the first half of the year, according to research firm Strategy Analytics (via Business Wire ). The handset was particularly popular in Western Europe, South Korea, and North America.