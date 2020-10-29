Galaxy S20 series accounted for nearly a quarter of global 5G revenue in H1 2020



It accounted for 9 percent of global 5G smartphone revenue in H1 2020, followed by the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which contributed 8 percent to the total revenue. The standard model had the third-highest revenue share in the 5G handset market.







Overall, 5G-ready smartphones raked in record-breaking revenue of $34 billion in H1 2020.



Huawei emerged as the second most dominant player, with its Huawei emerged as the second most dominant player, with its P40 Pro 5G and Mate 30 5G accounting for 10 percent of global 5G revenue.





Apple expected to overtake Samsung and Huawei during the second half of 2020



Strategy Analytics' Ken Hyers says:



