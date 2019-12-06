Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Join the dark side by pre-ordering Samsung's special Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition now

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 06, 2019, 7:57 AM
Seeing as how the Star Wars phenomenon was born in a galaxy "far, far away", the number of Samsung Galaxy devices designed in partnership with Disney remains shockingly low even after the recent announcement of one such special edition of the Note 10+.

Not that the second-highest-grossing franchise in the history of motion pictures needed it, but the aptly named Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will be released just in time to build buzz around the December 20 theatrical premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker." The ninth Star Wars movie ("Rogue One" and "Solo" not included) can only be celebrated by purchasing a phenomenal phone coated in black with red accents, joined by a snazzy red S Pen, embossed leather cover, "coordinated" Galaxy Buds, and an exclusive metal badge as a special collector's item.

The dark side-inspired package wouldn't be complete without, well, some equally eye-catching packaging, and unsurprisingly, the Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will be shipped in a very cool-looking box featuring Sith symbols and a famous quote by none other than Kylo Ren.


Obviously, this whole thing can't come cheap, fetching a whopping $1,299.99 on pre-order right now ahead of an actual December 13 release. For what it's worth, Samsung is ready to shave up to 260 bucks off that list price with an eligible trade-in, while Best Buy charges $1,200 and up for upfront Sprint activations and $1,250 if you're willing to commit to Verizon or AT&T at the time of your purchase. Pre-orders are also open on Amazon, but the e-commerce giant isn't offering any introductory discounts. 

Those interested in exactly what lies beneath all the marketing magic, special items, and attention-grabbing design elements may want to note this is a 256GB storage configuration. That's somewhat disappointing if you consider a "regular" 512 gig variant costs $100 less, but then again, the Galaxy Note+ Star Wars Special Edition does come with a snazzy pair of Galaxy Buds included, and those true wireless headphones are typically worth $130 by themselves. Now where's our Baby Yoda-inspired Note 10 Plus edition, Samsung?

$889.98 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon
$805.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 6.8" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh

GodKnowsAll
2. GodKnowsAll

Posts: 32; Member since: Oct 12, 2012

I won't join dark side

posted on 24 min ago

VariableCheapskate
3. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 200; Member since: May 29, 2019

Not even John Boyega wants anything to do with Star Wars

posted on 6 min ago

