Join the dark side by pre-ordering Samsung's special Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition now

galaxy





Not that the second-highest-grossing franchise in the history of motion pictures needed it, but the aptly named Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will be released just in time to build buzz around the December 20 theatrical premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker." The ninth Star Wars movie ("Rogue One" and "Solo" not included) can only be celebrated by purchasing a phenomenal phone coated in black with red accents, joined by a snazzy red S Pen, embossed leather cover, "coordinated" Galaxy Buds, and an exclusive metal badge as a special collector's item.





The dark side-inspired package wouldn't be complete without, well, some equally eye-catching packaging, and unsurprisingly, the Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will be shipped in a very cool-looking box featuring Sith symbols and a famous quote by none other than Kylo Ren.













Those interested in exactly what lies beneath all the marketing magic, special items, and attention-grabbing design elements may want to note this is a 256GB storage configuration. That's somewhat disappointing if you consider a "regular" 512 gig variant costs $100 less, but then again, the Galaxy Note+ Star Wars Special Edition does come with a snazzy pair of Galaxy Buds included, and those true wireless headphones are typically worth $130 by themselves. Now where's our Baby Yoda-inspired Note 10 Plus edition, Samsung?



