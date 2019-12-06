Join the dark side by pre-ordering Samsung's special Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition now
Obviously, this whole thing can't come cheap, fetching a whopping $1,299.99 on pre-order right now ahead of an actual December 13 release. For what it's worth, Samsung is ready to shave up to 260 bucks off that list price with an eligible trade-in, while Best Buy charges $1,200 and up for upfront Sprint activations and $1,250 if you're willing to commit to Verizon or AT&T at the time of your purchase. Pre-orders are also open on Amazon, but the e-commerce giant isn't offering any introductory discounts.
Those interested in exactly what lies beneath all the marketing magic, special items, and attention-grabbing design elements may want to note this is a 256GB storage configuration. That's somewhat disappointing if you consider a "regular" 512 gig variant costs $100 less, but then again, the Galaxy Note+ Star Wars Special Edition does come with a snazzy pair of Galaxy Buds included, and those true wireless headphones are typically worth $130 by themselves. Now where's our Baby Yoda-inspired Note 10 Plus edition, Samsung?
2 Comments
2. GodKnowsAll
Posts: 32; Member since: Oct 12, 2012
posted on 24 min ago 0
3. VariableCheapskate
Posts: 200; Member since: May 29, 2019
posted on 6 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):