Samsung intros cool-looking Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition

Florin Troaca by Florin Troaca   /  Nov 18, 2019, 10:41 AM
Samsung fans who also happen to be Star Wars fans (or vice versa) should be excited today. That's because Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition - a very special Note 10+ smartphone that will be launched next month.

The Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition comes in a unique box that includes a Star Wars-inspired case, a Star Wars metal badge, and wireless Galaxy Buds earphones. The phone itself is black with a red S Pen stylus and a red trim around the rear camera. On the software side, the device offers exclusive Star Wars-themed icons, wallpapers, animations, and even sounds.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition isn't different from the regular version of the handset. One thing that's not clear, though, is the amount of storage space that this special phone has (the regular Note 10+ comes in both 256 GB and 512 GB flavors).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition will be launched in select markets on December 13, just one week before the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (the very latest film in the Star Wars franchise). 

In the US, the new smartphone will be sold unlocked via Samsung, Amazon, select Microsoft stores, and select Best Buy stores. Its price will be $1,299.99 - that's $100 over the price of the most expensive regular Note 10+ (with 512 GB of storage space). There will be limited quantities available, so if you plan to buy this cool Note 10+ you should probably try to do so on its release day.

US aside, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition will be sold in the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Russia, Turkey, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, and the UAE.


Neoberry99
1. Neoberry99

Noice

CDexterWard
2. CDexterWard

Looks pretty dope. Wish we saw more of these limited edition movie themes pop up. Phones are getting so incrementally “samey “ that it’s nice for some jazzed up stuff like this to keep things a little interesting.

darkkjedii
3. darkkjedii

Niiiiiiiice

