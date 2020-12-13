The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an incredible bargain for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Obviously, the Note 20 Ultra is not exactly affordable either, while the "regular" Note 20 variant comes with a love-it-or-hate-it plastic back. But it's not too late to pick up the premium metal and glass-made Galaxy Note 10 from a little over a year ago, and if you hurry (and we do mean hurry), the 6.3-inch powerhouse can be yours at a lower than ever price with absolutely no strings attached.





We're talking about a $410 outright discount offered by B&H Photo Video for the next few hours only on a North American version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sold unlocked with full support for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon alongside a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty.





You can choose from Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Pink flavors, each of which will set you back $539.99 instead of $949.99 with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space on deck. That's a whopping 43 percent price cut, but of course, the Note 10 has its fair share of flaws, drawing similar criticism as the Note 20 when it made its commercial debut without a microSD card slot or a super-high-resolution display.





Still, the Dynamic AMOLED screen here is no slouch either, and the same goes for the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with a decent 8 gigs of RAM, as well as the 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system. At 540 bucks, the 4G LTE-only Galaxy Note 10 naturally comes with a built-in S Pen, not to mention a (fast 25W) charger and a USB-C AKG headset included in the retail box as standard.



