iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Samsung Android Deals

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an incredible bargain for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 13, 2020, 3:48 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an incredible bargain for a limited time
It's looking more and more likely that Samsung's popular Galaxy Note lineup will breathe its last breath soon, and while the fast-approaching S21 Ultra is widely expected to offer native S Pen integration (stylus not actually included as standard), it doesn't sound like everyone will be able to afford the most impressive member of the company's next high-end smartphone family.

Obviously, the Note 20 Ultra is not exactly affordable either, while the "regular" Note 20 variant comes with a love-it-or-hate-it plastic back. But it's not too late to pick up the premium metal and glass-made Galaxy Note 10 from a little over a year ago, and if you hurry (and we do mean hurry), the 6.3-inch powerhouse can be yours at a lower than ever price with absolutely no strings attached.

We're talking about a $410 outright discount offered by B&H Photo Video for the next few hours only on a North American version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sold unlocked with full support for T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon alongside a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty.

You can choose from Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Pink flavors, each of which will set you back $539.99 instead of $949.99 with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space on deck. That's a whopping 43 percent price cut, but of course, the Note 10 has its fair share of flaws, drawing similar criticism as the Note 20 when it made its commercial debut without a microSD card slot or a super-high-resolution display.

Still, the Dynamic AMOLED screen here is no slouch either, and the same goes for the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with a decent 8 gigs of RAM, as well as the 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing camera system. At 540 bucks, the 4G LTE-only Galaxy Note 10 naturally comes with a built-in S Pen, not to mention a (fast 25W) charger and a USB-C AKG headset included in the retail box as standard.

Related phones

Galaxy Note10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon has no less than seven hot new Fossil smartwatches on sale at a big discount
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils a bunch of sweet new holiday deals on 5G Samsung and OnePlus phones
Popular stories
Best iPhone 11 deals right now
Popular stories
Apple's entry-level second-gen AirPods go back down to their Black Friday price
Popular stories
The unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G scores its highest discount yet
Popular stories
Best AirPods sales and deals right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless