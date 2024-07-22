Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung Galaxy M55s gets benchmarked ahead of official reveal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy M55s gets benchmarked ahead of official reveal
Many of Samsung’s mid- and entry-level smartphones appear listed on various benchmarking websites before they actually go official. The Galaxy M55s is one of the phones that Samsung plans to launch in the not-so-distant future.

Initially spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance’s certification website with the model number SM-M558B, the Galaxy M55s has now popped up on Geekbench, one of the biggest benchmark tools for phones and other devices.

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120).
$2240 off (69%) Trade-in
$999 98
$3239 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Typically, the “s” versions of Samsung’s phones are improved versions of the regular models, and the Galaxy M55s might follow the same pattern. Unfortunately, judging from the data pulled from Geekbench, it doesn’t seem like the Galaxy M55s will be much better than the vanilla Galaxy M55 model.

The same model number spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance at the beginning of the month, SM-M558B, is now listed on Geekbench. The device in question is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, complemented by an Adreno 644 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 8GB RAM.

The problem is that these are the exact same hardware specifications of the Galaxy M55, a mid-range phone that Samsung launched on the market in March. The listing also confirms the phone will run on Android 14, but that’s all we get from Geekbench.

Despite the fact that the Galaxy M55 and the upcoming “s” version seem to share the same chipset and amount of memory, there’s still a chance that the Galaxy M55s will be slightly better.

For instance, the Galaxy M55s could have a bigger screen, a better camera, or a larger battery. The regular model sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

Also, it packs a triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. To justify the release of the Galaxy M55s, Samsung would have to improve upon these specs, even if it’s just marginally.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless