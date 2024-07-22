Samsung Galaxy M55s gets benchmarked ahead of official reveal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Many of Samsung’s mid- and entry-level smartphones appear listed on various benchmarking websites before they actually go official. The Galaxy M55s is one of the phones that Samsung plans to launch in the not-so-distant future.
Initially spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance’s certification website with the model number SM-M558B, the Galaxy M55s has now popped up on Geekbench, one of the biggest benchmark tools for phones and other devices.
Typically, the “s” versions of Samsung’s phones are improved versions of the regular models, and the Galaxy M55s might follow the same pattern. Unfortunately, judging from the data pulled from Geekbench, it doesn’t seem like the Galaxy M55s will be much better than the vanilla Galaxy M55 model.
The problem is that these are the exact same hardware specifications of the Galaxy M55, a mid-range phone that Samsung launched on the market in March. The listing also confirms the phone will run on Android 14, but that’s all we get from Geekbench.
For instance, the Galaxy M55s could have a bigger screen, a better camera, or a larger battery. The regular model sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.
Also, it packs a triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. To justify the release of the Galaxy M55s, Samsung would have to improve upon these specs, even if it’s just marginally.
Initially spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance’s certification website with the model number SM-M558B, the Galaxy M55s has now popped up on Geekbench, one of the biggest benchmark tools for phones and other devices.
Typically, the “s” versions of Samsung’s phones are improved versions of the regular models, and the Galaxy M55s might follow the same pattern. Unfortunately, judging from the data pulled from Geekbench, it doesn’t seem like the Galaxy M55s will be much better than the vanilla Galaxy M55 model.
The same model number spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance at the beginning of the month, SM-M558B, is now listed on Geekbench. The device in question is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, complemented by an Adreno 644 graphics processing unit (GPU) and 8GB RAM.
The problem is that these are the exact same hardware specifications of the Galaxy M55, a mid-range phone that Samsung launched on the market in March. The listing also confirms the phone will run on Android 14, but that’s all we get from Geekbench.
Despite the fact that the Galaxy M55 and the upcoming “s” version seem to share the same chipset and amount of memory, there’s still a chance that the Galaxy M55s will be slightly better.
For instance, the Galaxy M55s could have a bigger screen, a better camera, or a larger battery. The regular model sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.
Also, it packs a triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. To justify the release of the Galaxy M55s, Samsung would have to improve upon these specs, even if it’s just marginally.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: