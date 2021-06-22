$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 22, 2021, 9:51 PM
0
Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery
The Galaxy M32 is the most recent inexpensive smartphone introduced by Samsung. The device will be exclusively available for purchase in India starting June 28 for as low as 14,999 INR (about $200). We doubt that the phone will be brought to the US since it's been specifically made for emerging markets like India, but it might be launched in other markets with a different name and slightly changed specs.

Apart from the low price, the Galaxy M32's main selling point is the huge 6,000 mAh battery, which should offer up to 40 hours of talk time, up to 25 hours of video play time, up to 24 hours of internet usage time, or up to 130 hours of music play time.



But the good things don't stop here! Samsung was quite generous and added a quad-camera setup (64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) and a more than decent 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy M32 is equipped with a MediaTek G80 chipset, paired with either 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB). It's also important to add that the phone will ship with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 right out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy M32 sales start on June 28 on Amazon India and customers will be able to choose from three available colors: black, light blue, and white.

