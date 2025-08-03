Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected

The largest contract chip manufacturer in the world plans on having one of its U.S. fabs in Arizona, P3, produce cutting-edge chips made on the company's 2nm process node by 2028 at the earliest and by 2030 at the latest. TSMC has a client list made up of top tech firms like Apple, Qualcomm, AMD, MediaTek, Nvidia, and more. The fab has reportedly been under construction, and according to a report by the Chinese language Commercial Times website, we could see TSMC manufacturing 2nm chips in the U.S. earlier than expected.





The Commercial Times says that TSMC could produce 2nm chips in Arizona as soon as next year. If true, this would take place just one year after 2nm production started in Taiwan. It is important to point out that the Commercial Times report does not match the official TSMC timeline.







Having such advanced chips built in the U.S. is a huge advantage for the States, especially when you consider that China's top foundry, SMIC, is currently limited to building chips using a process node no lower than 7nm. However, there is speculation that SMIC could be producing chips using a 5nm process node by the end of this year. Since U.S. and Dutch officials prevent China from obtaining the latest lithography technology, SMIC is limited to using older lithography machines and multi-patterning techniques. The latter runs a silicon wafer through the etching process at least four times with the proper alignment to capture the correct transistor density and features.

When TSMC started building and staffing its first fab in Arizona, the project seemed doomed by cultural differences between U.S. employees hired to work at the fab and Taiwan-based employees who were assigned to work in the U.S. to help the fab get off to a good start. Originally, 5nm chips were supposed to roll off the assembly lines in the U.S. by 2024 That was changed to 4nm chips (which are still considered in the 5nm class) by 2025. Eventually, 4nm chips started shipping during the fourth quarter of 2024, and this year shipments will be ramped up.





As we noted above, officially, TSMC isn't supposed to start producing 2nm chips in the U.S. until 2028-2030. However, with tariffs taxing imports from nearly all of America's trade partners, there is a sense of urgency in moving some cutting-edge chip manufacturing to the States. Once all six fabs planned for Arizona are completed, TSMC expects to produce 30% of its advanced chips in the U.S.







Getting cutting-edge chips built in the U.S. is one thing that President Donald Trump wanted. The U.S. now has the opportunity to run with this and truly become a global leader in cutting-edge chip manufacturing.


