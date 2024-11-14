Samsung's rumored tri-fold device may adopt an "infolding" design, unlike the Huawei Mate XT

Huawei Mate XT | Image credit — Huawei





Samsung is reportedly developing a cutting-edge tri-fold smartphone , and leaked information suggests the company aims to launch this innovative device as early as next year, potentially reclaiming its position at the forefront of foldable technology. However, there's a twist.





Insiders are also indicating that Samsung's tri-fold will feature a unique "infolding" design. This means the screen folds inward twice, unlike the outward fold seen in the Huawei Mate XT, currently the only commercially available tri-fold phone. Samsung's design is expected to offer superior protection for the delicate foldable display, a critical factor in the long-term durability of these devices.





When unfolded, the phone is rumored to boast a massive 9 to 10-inch screen, transforming it into a tablet-like device that rivals the Galaxy Tab S9 in size. This expansive display real estate opens up endless possibilities for enhanced multitasking, immersive media consumption, and even console-quality gaming experiences.









However, Samsung faces significant engineering hurdles in bringing this ambitious vision to life. The company must overcome the challenge of managing the device's thickness. Adding a third fold could result in a bulky and unwieldy form factor, and sources suggest that Samsung is targeting a thickness of under 13mm to ensure the phone remains pocket-friendly.





Weight is another crucial factor. The intricate folding mechanism and larger screen could make the device significantly heavier than existing foldables. Samsung will need to strike a delicate balance between functionality and portability.





However, this bold move shows that Samsung's isn't quite ready to give up the leadership crown when it comes to the rapidly evolving foldable phone market. The company faces increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers and Google's Pixel Fold series, which have recently gained traction with consumers. The company appears to be betting on the potential of foldable technology to reshape the future of mobile devices.



Recommended Stories

While Samsung remains tight-lipped about the project, anticipation is building among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. The industry eagerly awaits official announcements regarding specifications, pricing, availability, and the software experience Samsung will tailor for this groundbreaking device. If successful, Samsung's tri-fold phone could usher in a new era of foldable technology, blurring the lines between smartphones and tablets.