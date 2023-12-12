These leaked Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 specs will make you wonder if you really need a smartwatch









Although Apple continues to stay away from this particular segment of the market it's so comfortably dominating at a global scale, Samsung is reportedly looking to get back in business in the near future with a belated sequel to 2020's Although Apple continues to stay away from this particular segment of the market it's so comfortably dominating at a global scale, Samsung is reportedly looking to get back in business in the near future with a belated sequel to 2020's Galaxy Fit 2

Big screen, even bigger battery









Obviously, nothing is etched in stone just yet, but if the Galaxy Fit 3 is indeed set to come with a 1.61-inch display and "up to" 21 days of battery life, the aforementioned Fitbit Charge 6 could well find itself in some serious trouble.









The Galaxy Fit 2, mind you, only sports a 1.1-inch screen with a resolution of 294 x 126 pixels, while its long overdue successor is expected to deliver 302 ppi pixel density. That's a big number for a "rudimentary" activity tracker, and it could be achieved with a resolution of around 440 x 200 pixels, thus representing a major improvement in image quality.





Fitbit Charge 6 between charges... by a lot, which would certainly explain the recently speculated price hike over That would make the rumored 21-day battery life rating even more remarkable than it sounds, especially if the app support of the Galaxy Fit 3 is also expanded compared to its predecessor, which is not a guarantee just yet. What seems essentially etched in stone is that this bad boy will outlast both the Galaxy Fit 2 andbetween charges... by a lot, which would certainly explain the recently speculated price hike over Samsung 's latest (at the time of this writing) fitness tracker.

What else could the Galaxy Fit 3 bring to the table?





Expected to be made available in gray, silver, and pink gold colorways, the Galaxy Fit 3 will impressively tip the scales at only 21.39 grams as well despite purportedly rocking a high-quality and presumably durable aluminum construction. That's a lot lighter than the Fitbit Charge 6 , and it further highlights the potential appeal of that large screen and remarkably hefty battery.













Like the Galaxy Fit 2, this next-gen tracker is all but guaranteed to keep track of your heart rate, calories burned, and sleep quality among others, and if Samsung really wants to give Google's latest Fitbit-branded wearable a run for its money, ECG technology could be added in the mix as well.





That's merely a guess, mind you, while GPS integration, for instance, feels like an absolute must. Then you have things like blood oxygen and skin temperature supervision, which may or may not happen depending on exactly how high Samsung will ultimately choose to price the Galaxy Fit 3.