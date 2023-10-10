Samsung extends commercial warranty for 2023 Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices
Samsung is considering longer software support for its smartphones and tablets, but don’t get your hopes too high, as the South Korean company won’t provide more OS update, just security patches. However, that’s certainly a step in the right direction.
Now, Samsung announced that customers who purchase Galaxy Enterprise Edition smartphones or tablets launched in 2023 will benefit from an extension of the commercial warranty.
To be precise, the extended commercial warranty applies to smartphones launched in 2023, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet.
Customers who bought any of the above devices since January 1, will automatically benefit from the commercial warranty extended to 3 years, Samsung notes. As mentioned earlier, Samsung Care+ for Business customers will be getting a commercial warranty extended to 4 years on these devices.
Keep in mind that the extended commercial warranty for Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices is available starting today, but you don’t have to do anything to get this benefit.
This means that the 2023 Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices will have a commercial warranty extended to 3 years and up to 4 years for Samsung Care+ for Business customers.
In case you’re considering a Galaxy Enterprise Edition device, here are the main benefits that come with your new phone and tablet:
- Up to 5 years of Security Updates to keep businesses protected from malicious threats and actions.
- Availability of devices for 2 years and now 3 years of commercial warranty.
- Enterprise Edition provides access to Knox Suite for 1 year.
